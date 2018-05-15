Sandara Park's current beauty obsession? Face masks in panda designs

Sandara Park, 33, is known for her youthful and flawless “no-makeup face”.

Get It Beauty On The Road's hosts (from left) Tay Ying, Sandara Park and Chantalle Ng at the press conference of the local adaptation of the Korean beauty programme last Friday.

K-pop star Sandara Park was only eight when she fell in love with make-up and fashion.

Fast forward 25 years, the baby-faced beauty is now a co-host of popular Korean beauty programme Get It Beauty.

The self-proclaimed "famous cosmetic fanatic" also shared that one of the perks of her job is getting first dibs on the latest Korean cosmetics and skincare products, and that the most indispensable tool at photo shoots for her is lipstick as it can also be used as a blush and eyeshadow.

The 33-year-old ex-member of now defunct K-pop girl group 2NE1 was in town last week to film Get It Beauty's four-episode spin-off, Get It Beauty On The Road.

Together with local second-generation starlets Chantalle Ng, 22, daughter of local actress Lin Meijiao, and Tay Ying, 22, daughter of celebrity couple Zheng Geping and Hong Huifang, Park visited local tourist spots and uncovered beauty and wellness tips specially curated for Singaporeans.

The show premieres on tvN Asia (StarHub TV Ch 824/Singtel TV Ch 518 and 619) on July 10 at 6.30pm and Hub E City (StarHub TV Ch 111) on the same day at 8pm.

Park is known for her youthful and flawless "no-makeup face" that she shows to her 6.5 million Instagram followers and 315,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel Dara TV.

At the press conference of Get It Beauty On The Road last Friday, she said: "There is no (beauty) secret. I am also human, so I sweat and don't look good when I wake up.

"(But) I put a face mask every night... even when I am tired or lazy as it takes only 10 to 15 minutes. We are so tired from the day, so at night, we need some treatment to repair our skin while we are sleeping."

Her current obsessions are character face masks that come with panda motifs.

She quipped: "When you use masks often, you get bored. But with these masks, they are really funny when you look at yourself in the mirror."

Tay, a long-time fan of Park, said that she has heeded her idol's beauty tip and has seen results from the nightly mask routine.

Besides caring for one's external appearance, Park shared that maintaining a healthy lifestyle is also key.

She said: "You need to work out regularly, so I told them (Ng and Tay) how to work out when you don't have time for the gym.

"I showed them some routines you can do everywhere - at home, in the dressing room and even in the toilet."

And there will be more beauty advice to come from Park.

She said: "It is kind of unpredictable in this line of work. Right now, I am focusing on beauty, style and travel shows, as well as pictorials."