Second-gen star Chantalle Ng stunned by nomination in Star Awards

When Chantalle Ng began taking on small roles in Mediacorp dramas as a teenager, she had no intention of becoming a TV star like her mother, local actress Lin Meijiao. Her father, actor Huang Yiliang, is divorced from Lin.

Now 22, the part-time actress and model is in the limelight as the only second-generation star to be nominated in the Best Newcomer category at the upcoming Star Awards for her breakout role in last year's Channel 8 drama While We Are Young.

Also appearing on the show are the children of other local stars - Calvert Tay, son of Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping; Chen Yixin, daughter of Xiang Yun and Edmund Chen; Shalynn Tsai, daughter of Chen Xiuhuan; and Marcus Guo, son of Guo Liang.

Ng's performance has propelled her to her first leading role, in an upcoming Toggle series, to be filmed in Western Australia next month.

Ng, who is pursuing her interests in coding and web development as a third-year information systems undergraduate at Singapore Management University, told The New Paper: "This nomination came as a big surprise, and it did not occur to me that this could be the start of being acknowledged as an actress. It took a full day for the news to sink in.

"It is an honour to be nominated, especially since I am still a full-time student. As a newcomer, it is so encouraging to be recognised by the (Star Awards) judges."

Star Awards 2018 airs live on Channel 8 on April 22 at 7pm.

This year, Ng also snagged endorsement deals with local jewellery brand Goldheart - with Tay Ying (daughter of Hong Huifang and Zheng Geping) and Chen Yixin for its latest Joy From The Heart campaign - and haircare brand Sunsilk, which has advertisements featuring her plastered on public buses around Singapore.

Her campaign for haircare brand Hatsuga will be displayed on e-commerce websites in China, Thailand and Cambodia next month.

She believes her fluency in Mandarin and chatty, easygoing personality is what sets her apart from her showbiz peers - and it was what caught local celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee's attention in 2016.

He later approached Lin to let him turn Ng into a star.

In December that year, he sent Ng, with fellow second-generation stars, to Shanghai for two weeks of dance and modelling classes.

According to Lee, who famously groomed Singapore-based Taiwanese host Quan Yifeng's daugher Eleanor Lee and is also the owner of talent agency Starlist, Ng has the "potential to shoot to stardom" due to her girl-next-door personality and dedication to achieve what she wants.

He told TNP: "Chantalle always works hard and learns fast. I am proud of her natural acting, and I can already see her future as an actress unfolding."

Ng said: "When (producers and directors) see potential in me, not everyone in the entertainment industry will be that friendly. I heard ridiculous rumours (that I get roles because of my mum) and was initially sad and affected.

"If it were not for her, it would be harder to step into the industry, but she has never once approached a producer or director to give me a role.

"I still go for auditions and get rejected many times. At the end of the day, what matters most to (producers and directors) is if I can deliver."

She added: "I want to be known as Chantalle Ng and for my acting, and not just because I am Lin Meijiao's daughter."