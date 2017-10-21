Second season of Stranger Things 'darker' and 'more gripping', says Millie Bobby Brown

The last we saw Millie Bobby Brown on the hit Netflix TV show Stranger Things, the 13-year-old British actress' character Eleven was trying to save her friends and kill the Demogorgon in the season finale, before vanishing into thin air.

Premiering on Oct 27, the second season will explore her backstory and is, according to Brown, "darker" and "more gripping".

Undoubtedly the breakout star of Stranger Things, she about how life has changed, her craziest fan encounter and Eleven's new hairstyle

When​ ​did​ ​you​ ​realise​ ​the​ ​show​ ​was​ ​a​ ​hit and​ ​how​ ​life​ ​changed​ ​for​ ​you?

Yeah, life changed, I think, when I met US President Obama. I thought, to know that they watch the show - it was the best thing ever. And after that I realised everything goes downhill from there. It was the most incredible experience ever. And then my social media followers started to go up so fast,

I didn't understand. I thought, how are all these people finding me interesting? How do they relate to my character, you know? And that was really the moment where I thought, wow, this show has taken off... and then we won a Screen Actors Guild award and have continued to have all these incredible moments...

People​ ​really​ ​responded​ ​to​ ​Eleven.​ ​How​ ​does​ ​that​ ​feel?

You don't really see a lot of women or girls saving people in this crazy '80s world. Thirteen-year-old girls are watching the show probably thinking wow, it's okay to be a freak like Eleven is, and it's okay to be different. And I think that's why they related to her.

In​ ​season​ ​two,​ ​what​ ​was​ ​it​ ​like​ ​getting​ ​back​ ​with​ ​the​ ​original​ ​cast? What​ was​ ​the​ ​first​ ​day​ ​like?

So the first day I came back was a read-through, and we were all together, and it was like the craziest thing to think that our show is popular and people know who we are now.

What's​ it ​been​ ​like​ ​working​ ​with​ (Stranger Things creators) ​the​ ​Duffer​ ​brothers​ ​in​ ​season​ ​two?​ ​​Is​ ​it different​ ​than​ ​season​ ​one?

No, it's no different. We're all the same. The Duffer brothers are like my big brothers. They are the best, and (executive producer) Shawn Levy is like my dad. I love him. He's amazing and so great to work with and he really connects with the actors. Like, if I needed to cry, he'll put on sad music which is really helpful.

Do​ ​you​ ​have​ ​any​ ​fan stories​ ​involving​ ​the​ ​show?

I went to Manila, which was really fun, and they were so cool and really crazy about the show. And I had no idea; it was like, oh my goodness, they said, Millie, did you know you have 42 lines in this specific episode? I was like, no. And they were like, well you did. And did you know that you ate eight Eggos in eight episodes? It's incredible.

Tell​ ​us​ ​about​ ​your​ ​hair.

Last season I had a shaved head, obviously. And this season I have, like, HUGE hair, which is really fun and it's a massive difference with Eleven now. Her hair is crazy, and it's very distinctive and very unique.

What​ ​was​ ​it​ ​like​ ​having​ ​to​ ​shave​ ​your​ ​head?

I'm dying to shave it again. I love my short hair. I think it's different, and I wanna inspire people that it's okay and cool to have short hair, and people with cancer and alopecia. You can rock it just like every other person - every girl. Charlize Theron did it so just have fun with it and that's something that I live by.

Can you talk​ ​about​ ​Eleven's​ ​powers​ ​and​ ​are we ​going​ ​to​ ​see​ ​more​ ​in season​ ​two?

Last season with Eleven's powers, I think she was just practising. It was like just the warm-up act and this season, it's crazy.