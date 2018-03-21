Sex And The City actress Cynthia Nixon to run for New York governor
US actress and liberal activist Cynthia Nixon, one of the stars of the hit television series Sex And The City, announced on Monday she would run for governor of New York, challenging incumbent Andrew Cuomo for the Democratic nomination.
"I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor," Ms Nixon, 51, said on Twitter.
Her campaign sets up a battle for the Sept 13 primary between a celebrity on the left of the Democratic Party and a moderate governor who is often mentioned as a possible presidential hopeful in 2020.
Mr Cuomo, 60, the son of late New York governor Mario Cuomo, is seeking his third term.
The general election is on Nov 6. If successful in both the primary and general election, Ms Nixon would become New York's first female and first openly gay governor. - REUTERS
