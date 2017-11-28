South African crowned Miss Universe
Colombian finishes second, Jamaican places third
A South African beauty queen who helps train women in self-defence was crowned Miss Universe on Sunday at the pageant held in Las Vegas.
Miss Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, 22, hails from the Western Cape province and recently earned a business management degree from North-West University.
Her passion for self-defence was reinforced when she was hijacked and held at gunpoint a month after winning her title as Miss South Africa, she said in a video on the Miss Universe website.
She also said her disabled half-sister has been among her great inspirations.
FINAL WORD
In the "Final Word" portion of the competition, Miss Nel-Peters said: "Miss Universe is a woman who has overcome many fears, and by that she is able to help many women overcome their fears...
"She is a woman that nothing is ever too much to ask for. And I think that is exactly who I am."
Miss Colombia Laura Gonzalez, also 22, was the first runner-up. She has been preparing to be an actress since she was 16.
The second runner-up was Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett, 21, a model pursuing a degree in marketing. She also works with deaf students and is involved in the development of a new sign language app.
In the pageant's 66th year, more than 90 women from around the globe - including first-timers from Cambodia, Laos and Nepal - took part.
Singapore was represented by 24-year-old artist Manuela Bruntraeger. - REUTERS/AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now