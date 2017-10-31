Spacey apologises for alleged sexual advance on teen actor in 1986

Kevin Spacey is under fire for melding his apology to Anthony Rapp (above) with a declaration of his sexuality.

Kevin Spacey (above) is under fire for melding his apology to Anthony Rapp with a declaration of his sexuality.

Kevin Spacey apologised on Sunday to fellow actor Anthony Rapp for a 1986 incident in which Rapp said Spacey made a sexual advance on him when Rapp was only 14.

Spacey said in a post on Twitter that he was horrified to hear of the encounter, which he said he did not remember. He wrote that he owed Rapp an apology, for what he said would have been "inappropriate drunken behaviour".

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp described attending a party hosted by Spacey in which the actor picked him up, took him to a bed and lay down on top of him after other guests left.

Rapp, who said he had the impression Spacey was drunk, pushed him away and left.

Spacey, 58, who has won Oscars for The Usual Suspects and American Beauty, also said Rapp's story "has encouraged me to address other things in my life".

"I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I now choose to live life as a gay man," Spacey wrote.

The actor for years had declined to address rumours about his sexuality.