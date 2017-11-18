Spacey faces 20 new allegations at Old Vic

The Old Vic theatre said Thursday that it had received 20 claims of “alleged inappropriate behaviour” against US actor Kevin Spacey, who was artistic director at the prestigious London venue for over a decade.

They are the latest allegations to hit Spacey, one of the power players brought down by the cascade of sexual abuse claims roiling Hollywood.

The allegations cover a period ranging from 1995 to 2013, and the theatre said it was not able to verify any of them.

Spacey became artistic director at The Old Vic in 2004 and stepped down in 2015.

“This is clearly unacceptable, and The Old Vic truly apologises for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely,” the theatre said in a statement.