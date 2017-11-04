Spacey seeks help as more allegations surface

Oscar-winning US actor Kevin Spacey is seeking unspecified treatment, according to his representatives, following allegations of sexual misconduct that forced a halt in production of his Netflix show House Of Cards and a social media backlash.

"Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment," his representatives said in a statement late on Wednesday.

On Thursday, CNN published a report in which eight current and former employees of House Of Cards, who were not identified, alleged sexual misconduct by Spacey.

House Of Cards production company Media Rights Capital said it was "deeply troubled to learn about these new allegations".

It added in a statement that it had handled one incident in 2012 in which a crew member it did not identify had "shared a complaint about a specific remark and gesture made by Kevin Spacey", and that immediate action had been taken and the issue was resolved.

It said Spacey had "willingly participated in a training process" and that it was not aware of any complaints since then involving him.