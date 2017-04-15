Steven Moffat: I'm glad I'm not the one to end Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi's The Doctor will have his first openly gay companion in Bill Potts, played by newcomer Pearl Mackie.

Steven Moffat has proved that even for a show entering its 54th year, Doctor Who can still surprise.

Yet, in his interview with The New Paper, the 55-year-old head writer and showrunner was himself surprised at the "level of fuss" the recent reveal has made.

It was announced that the show about alien time traveller The Doctor - currently played by Peter Capaldi - would have its first openly gay companion in student Bill Potts played by newcomer Pearl Mackie.

"I did not think it was a big deal. It's the bare minimum of representation and probably too long in coming," he said.

Given that the show is now playing internationally - it is shown in 94 countries across six continents, and dubbed and subtitled into 15 languages - was there any worry from executives about a backlash in certain areas?

"Not a heartbeat. But then I think when I talked about the character of Bill to the execs at the BBC, I probably forgot to mention that she was gay," Moffat said with a laugh.

He feels the show is the ideal platform to show many aspects of life.

"I think getting better at representation from all points of view is something we all need to do. I always feel we are behind the curve on these matters."

For fans of the science-fiction show, the upcoming season, which starts tomorrow, is already significant as it is both Capaldi's and Moffat's swansong.

SHERLOCK

Since taking over in 2010, Moffat has emboldened the show's position as one of the BBC's top exports. He also found time to create another hit with Sherlock.

"I'm surprised I've lasted so long. It's a wonderful job but there was never a time I contemplated staying indefinitely."

He first told his bosses two years ago and had planned the last series as his farewell.

"And then for various reasons I did another year," he said.

But Moffat has no regrets leaving, happy to be a temporary custodian.

"With a show like Doctor Who, you know you are entirely dispensable. You will be shed like the scale of a dragon as the mighty beast goes forward. And that's fine."

Moffat will happily hand the reins to Chris Chibnall, a Doctor Who writer and creator of hit UK crime drama Broadchurch, after this Christmas special.

"The one thing that I dreaded was I didn't want to be the one that ended it. So I feel genuine relief that I am passing it on."

What he may not miss is the more rabid areas of fandom any fantasy show can attract. Fandom can turn nasty online and is often aimed at Moffat himself.

"The unrestrained hatred of complete strangers is going to affect any rational person. I keep away from it, but my son has been harassed on Twitter," he explained.

"They're just bullies."

With the show's different story styles and 13 different actors having occupied the lead role, the show continues to gain new fans as there is something for everyone.

Though which episodes from his tenure he would use to introduce people to the show proves a difficult question.

After some brain-racking, he mentions The Eleventh Hour, Vampires Of Venice and even though it is not a fan favourite, Robots Of Sherwood.

His favourite?

"Vincent And The Doctor (written by Love Actually creator Richard Curtis) is one of the best, maybe the best ever. I'd worry about using as an introductory show though as maybe it sets the bar too high."

Doctor Who premieres immediately after the UK telecast exclusively on BBC Player on Sunday at 3.10am (Singapore time). It will then be available on the BBC First (StarHub Channel 552) at 1pm.