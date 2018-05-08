Stormy Daniels plays cameo role in SNL Trump comedy sketch

Alec Baldwin as US President Donald Trump and Stormy Daniels on Saturday Night Live.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with US President Donald Trump, played herself in a sketch on US comedy show Saturday Night Live in which she warns Mr Trump that "a storm's a-comin' baby".

In the episode, Mr Trump (played by Alec Baldwin) asks his lawyer Michael Cohen (played by Ben Stiller) to call Daniels and try to fix their ongoing legal battle "once and for all".

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, sued Mr Trump in March to get out of a "hush agreement" over their alleged relationship in which she was paid US$130,000 (S$174,000) by Cohen to keep quiet.

Mr Trump has denied the affair.

In the sketch that aired last Saturday, Mr Trump listens in on the conversation between Mr Cohen and Daniels and soon cuts his lawyer off to speak directly with her.

"What do you need for all this to just go away?" he asks.

"A resignation," Daniels says.

Mr Trump persists, saying: "I solved North and South Korea, why can't I solve us?"