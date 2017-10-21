Tarantino sorry he didn't do more about Weinstein

US director Quentin Tarantino has admitted knowing for decades about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct, confessing in an interview published on Thursday to feeling ashamed that he did not stop working with the mogul.

The admission to The New York Times came with allegations of assault and harassment mounting against the Hollywood tycoon as Los Angeles police announced they were investigating a sixth sex attack allegation.

"I knew enough to do more than I did," Oscar-winning Tarantino, 54, told the paper.

"It wasn't second-hand. I knew he did a couple of these things. I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard."