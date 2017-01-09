Trump taunts Terminator for bad Apprentice ratings

(From left) The New Celebrity Apprentice host Arnold Schwarzenegger and US President-elect Donald Trump.

It's a Twitter war between Donald Trump and the Terminator.

The US President-elect on Friday mocked his Apprentice successor Arnold Schwarzenegger over ratings for the TV show, sparking a Twitter fight.

Schwarzenegger responded by suggesting Mr Trump turn his attention to his work as the nation's new president.

Mr Trump slammed a 43 per cent fall in the 18 to 49-year-old audience for the new instalment of the TV show, The New Celebrity Apprentice, which premiered earlier this week.

"Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got 'swamped' (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT," tweeted Mr Trump.

"So much for being a movie star - and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1."

Schwarzenegger, a Republican who served as California governor but has said he did not vote for Trump, responded swiftly.