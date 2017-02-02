US actor Penn raises $1.1m for Syrian refugees

Designated Survivor actor Kal Pennlaunched a crowdfunding page called Donating To Syrian Refugees In The Name Of The Dude Who Said I Don't Belong In America on Crowdrise last Saturday.

This is to raise money for the Syrian refugees who are being refused entry into America due to President Donald Trump's immigration policy.

The campaign began with an initial goal of US$2,500 (S$3,532) and has since raised over US$800,000. The money raised will go to International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian aid organisation providing support to Syrian families.