Versace family disowns "fiction" of US TV series on designer's murder

The family of the late Italian fashion designer Gianni Versace has distanced itself from a long-awaited US television series about his violent death.

The nine-part The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story is the second season of the FX true crime anthology television series American Crime Story.

Premiering on Jan 17, it stars Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz, Ricky Martin and Darren Criss.

Versace was gunned down in 1997 at the entrance gate of his Miami beach mansion by serial killer Andrew Cunanan.

The Versace company "did not authorise and was not involved in the television series", it said in a statement on Monday.