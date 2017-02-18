This Walking Dead star hopes he is killed off in a blaze of glory

The Walking Dead actor Josh McDermitt was in town for the show's Asian press tour.

It is not often someone tells you he is looking forward to his death. But not everyone is on hit television zombie drama The Walking Dead, either.

Josh McDermitt is excited about the prospect of his demise - on screen, that is.

The 38-year-old US actor, who plays the less-than-gung-ho survivor Eugene Porter, told The New Paper: "I hope he goes out like a hero."

In town as part of the show's Asian press tour, the Arizona native said: "He has lived his life in the shadows of cowardice, and I hope he goes out in a blaze of glory, saving people.

"It will be an epic death because they do not just kill people - you have your guts ripped out and your head smashed in. I am looking forward to it."

Not that he wants out. Before he was cast in the show, he was - and remains - a huge fan.

"I just hope it is like three, four, five, six, 10 years down the road," he joked.

While the series, now in its seventh season, maintains a central group of protagonists led by ex-cop Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), it has no qualms about suddenly killing off beloved characters.

The current season opened with fan favourites Glenn Rhee (played by Steven Yeun) and Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) meeting gory ends.

McDermitt, who joined the show with Cudlitz in the fourth season, was affected by their on-screen deaths.

"They are the two I was closest to, Michael especially. He is like a big brother to me," he said.

"I still get a little emotional when I think about not going to work with him."

An occupational hazard of being on such a popular show is the spoilers.

McDermitt admitted to lying to his family and friends, saying: "There is a level of protectiveness (the cast members) all have when talking to anybody, whether it is a journalist or a fan.

"Some cast members have bigger mouths than others. I have watched some stuff get spoiled right in front of my face, and they do not even realise they are saying it."

He said the tightly-knit cast generally keeps things light.

"If Danai Gurira (who plays Michonne) has a heavy and emotional scene, we are not going to be running up to her and goofing off. We want to give her space so that she can do that," he said.

"But because the elements are so challenging, we do try and keep it light. We hang out as often as we can to build up that sense of family and friendship.

"It makes the challenging parts easier because you realise you are not doing this alone."

What would he change about the show?

"The worst thing about working on the show is Andrew Lincoln. He is a jerk... I am kidding. You can print that, he will not care. He loves it!"

The Walking Dead Season 7 airs on Fox (Singtel TV Ch 330/StarHub TV Ch 505) on Mondays at 9pm.