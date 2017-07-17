Win Shark Week T-shirts and mugs

Discovery Channel's Shark Week is back!

Celebrating its 29th anniversary, Shark Week promises to deliver all-new groundbreaking shark stories incorporating innovative research technology to reveal compelling insight into some of the most unique shark species in the world.

For the first year since it was conceived, Shark Week will sync up around the world, with programmes airing during the same week on Discovery Channel in more than 220 countries and territories.

This year, Shark Week will culminate in an epic swim-off between 23-time Olympic gold medallist Michael Phelps and a great white shark in Phelps Vs Shark: Great Gold Vs Great White.

Shark Week airs in Singapore from July 24 to 28 at 9pm.

We have five sets of Shark Week premiums consisting of one mug and one T-shirt each to give away, courtesy of Discovery Channel.

To win, answer the question below. Contest closes July 24, 8.59pm.