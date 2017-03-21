Win a La Liga jersey signed by Fernando Morientes

In celebration of La Liga's launch in Singapore, The New Paper is giving away a signed Fernando Morientes jersey and a La Liga goodie bag.

In his prime, Morientes was a feared striker who made his name at Real Madrid alongside fellow Los Blancos legend Raul Gonzalez.

During an eight-year spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, Morientes lifted the La Liga trophy twice while his goals fired Real to three Uefa Champions League titles.

Simply answer the following question below to stand a chance at winning a jersey signed by Morientes himself. Contest closes on March 26 at 11.59pm.