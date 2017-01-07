Biker Boy: More wicked motorcycles and fun at Wicked Wallop

(Above) The Triumph Bonneville Bobber will be unveiled at the Wicked Wallop 2017. A Triumph Bonneville T100 motorcycle will also be given away. (Below, left) Eventgoers having fun at last year's inaugural Wicked Wallop. (Below, right) Mr Titah Argayoga working on Biker Boy's helmet as Mr Hidayat Prio Wibowo looks on. PHOTOS: ZAIHAN MOHAMED YUSOF, COURTESY OF WICKED...

It is going to get loud and sweaty today at the Wicked Wallop 2017.

Last year's inaugural Wicked Wallop was a sold-out motorcycle fest and feast that celebrated the many "hidden treasures" of Singapore's custom motorcycling scene.

It will be no different this year. Wicked Wallop 2017 will take centre stage at The Grandstand at 200, Turf Club Road.

In fact, eventgoers can expect more as the organisers have ramped up the party factor.

Mr Jap Loh, the man behind Wicked Wallop, said: "Wicked Wallop's main aim is to provide a space for like-minded trade people, entrepreneurs and enthusiasts... and celebrate life, friendship, individuality and uniqueness among the biking community, while fostering the undying love for all motorcycles, be it new, old, customised or built from scratch."

To add to the party factor, there will be a grand prize of a retro-looking Triumph Bonneville T100 motorcycle for one lucky winner.

Wicked Wallop 2017 will also see the local "unveiling" of the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, an out-of-the-box custom-looking motorcycle that will only be available around April.

Mr Eugene Mah, the distributor of Triumph motorcycles, said it is the first time his company is taking part in Wicked Wallop. It intends to "promote the lifestyle aspect of motorcycling".

Of course, there will be metal music playing at the event too. But don't be surprised if you feel like you have just been transported into the past, especially with Trix O Treat - a Thai rockabilly band - playing 50s and 60s-style music.

There will also be models, dressed in pencil skirts with "victory rolls" in their hair, mingling with the crowd.

If you are aiming to get some work done, there are booths featuring tattoo artists, barbers, motorcycle builders, and pin-strip artists such as Mr Titah Argayoga of Retro Syndicate - Art & Kustom Painting from Jogjakarta, Indonesia.

Mr Titah came with his boss, Mr Hidayat Prio Wibowo of Kustom Fest.

Mr Hidayat said: "By coming together with other artists and motorcycle enthusiasts at Wicked Wallop, we get to showcase Indonesian creativity.

"Perhaps a collaboration will take place with regional or international partners. In this industry, there are no boundaries."

Mr Titah allowed us a peek of his handiwork when he added his magic touch to Biker Boy's helmet - what was once a bare silver helmet was transformed into enamel strips of flames in about 30 minutes.

FYI

What

Wicked Wallop 2017

Where

The Grandstand, 200, Turf Club Road

When

Today until late

Admission is free