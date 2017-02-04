Biker Boy: Singapore's top 5 bikes for 2016

Despite a drop in the motorcycle population - 143,052 was the lowest in 10 years - and certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums hovering in the $6,000 to $7,000 bracket, 2016 was a year when new bike registration figures were the highest since 2013.

There were 8,355 new motorcycles registered last year compared to the 11,671 in 2013.

Even in slow times, there were favourites among the roughly 30 brands sold here.

Here are the top five.

ADIVA AR3 200

They say three wheels are better than two. And if you consider the 154 units of AR3 200s registered here last year, there could be some truth in that.

This can haul goods and protects you from the elements, thanks to its rooftop. Two bicycles can be racked up on the AR3 200 without modifying its existing dimensions too.

It is also hard to lose your balance on this automatic scooter with a machine price of $12,000.

There is talkthat this year, commuter motorbikes with aggressive designs will sell well.

SUZUKI BURGMAN 200

The Burgman is a 200cc scooter with a big underseat storage space and a huge pillion seat.

Its machine price sits below $7,000. But being an automatic scooter with practicality in mind, it is understandable why it is well received.

The Adiva AR3 200 (above) can carry two bicycles; the Yamaha Sniper 150; the BMW R1200GS Adventure; the Honda CB190R; and the Suzuki Burgman 200. PHOTO: MOTOR CULTURE ASIA

We are told that 320 Burgman 200 scooters were registered here last year, making it the highest figure for this model in the world.

Suzuki insiders say this is the year for superbikes and adventure bikes.

HONDA CB190R

Despite its small engine, the Honda CB190R's fun factor is high, thanks to its agility and lightness.

The 184cc, air-cooled single cylinder Honda has racing colours and a bullet-proof engine.

Due to its palatable machine price of about $6,000, more than 500 units were sold here last year.

YAMAHA SNIPER 150

This Yamaha sits in the crosshairs of enthusiasts targeting cheap transportation.

The Sniper, which has a machine price of about $5,000, is easy to maintain and will go the distance on little fuel.

Last year, the Sniper made up more than 50 per cent of the total 3,037 Yamaha bikes registered here.

Yamaha insiders say that this year, "bread-and-butter" bikes will top the list given the high COE premium climate.

BMW R1200GS ADVENTURE

We are in the big boys' territory now. Figures for adventure-type motorcycles remain strong for the local BMW distributor.

More bikers here have been going on long-distance tours.

Last year, the R1200GS and the R1200GS Adventure made up half of the 392 BMW motorbikes registered here.

This is despite the R1200GS and R1200GS Adventure having machine prices of $39,000 and $42,000 respectively.

BMW insiders say this year will be dominated by retro-styled bikes.