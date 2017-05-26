Biker friendly joints offer tasty innovations

Many bike enthusiasts have found their haunt in the laid-back and green alfresco premises of Woody Family Cafe.

The cafe, which is near Sembawang Park, serves delectable Peranakan-inspired fusion food such as sambal petai ikan bilis fried rice and chinchalok omelette.

Other tasty innovations include the Beef Rendang Burger, Mama Laksa Burger, Chinchalok Fried Rice, Petai Fried Rice and nasi ulam (mixed herbs salad rice).

The founders, Mr Sam Png and Madam Jenny Yeo, said most of the diners find it relaxing and romantic to dine under the stars and among the greenery.

Madam Yeo, a true-blue Peranakan who has cooked under her mother's wing since she was eight years old, said: "We have regulars who come almost twice weekly as they like the taste of homecooked food."

Engineer Terence James, 34, and his wife, Madam Veronica Cheong, 30, have been biking to Woody Family Cafe for the past two years. The Sembawang residents love the food, especially the Chinchalok Fried Rice.

Madam Cheong, a Peranakan, said: "Woody Family Cafe has been a regular hangout for us and our biker group for a long time because of the homely ambience, great food and friendly service."

Head to Woody Family Cafe and taste great Peranakan goodness!