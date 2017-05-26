DIY tricks to care for your riding gear

Sprays help to protect your gear from bugs and grime.

All it takes to make your spanking new helmet or jacket look second-hand is neglect.

As riders, we are also bug and grime magnets.

Yet, there are simple ways to make your riding equipment last longer and still look new.

The key is to prep your gear before heading out.

In the last three years, I've depended on cans of inexpensive "magic" spray for all my gear care.

I usually spray my new helmets' outer shell and visor with the Ipone helmet cleaner.

The waxy residue disappears after buffing with a soft cloth.

The treatment adds shine to my helmet's shell design and leaves rubber parts looking moist. It also gives the visor a waterproof film that repels rainwater and makes the removal of dead bugs easier.

Likewise, my new jacket and boots are treated before use.

I use waterproof sprays from Scotchgard 3M or SDoc100, targeting areas like zips or seams.

But what happens when your helmet or boots get wet from rainwater or sweat after a track session?

Well, doing nothing would literally raise a big stink.

Using a dedicated helmet dryer helps. But it is bad to dry your helmet with hot air from a hair dryer as it could damage plastic parts found on your cheek pads and inner liner.

Instead, take the pads out and wring out the excess water.

Dry them naturally, away from direct sunlight or use a fan. To neutralise odour, I also use the dermatologically-tested Motul helmet interior cleaner.

For soaking-wet boots, there is a cheap method I practise. This is to stuff paper towels or newspaper into boots.

Pack the paper tightly into your boots as they help to absorb moisture.

Repeat the process a few times. Once the dampness is gone, dry the boots naturally or use the cool air setting found on a hair dryer.

You will soon find your own cheap do-it-yourself tricks to care for your riding gear.