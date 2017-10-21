Event set for another lap after great turnout

The riders at the KF1 Karting Circuit in Kranji.

The 35 deg C heat, screeching from smoking tyres and heart-pounding bursts from four-stroke motorcycles with their throttles pinned were all par for the course.

Last Wednesday's Singapore Night Supermoto Trackday at the KF1 Karting Circuit in Kranji was a blast when riders banked into turns by sliding their rear wheels. It had been more than two years since a similar trackday was organised there.

There were more than 100 riders participating on Supermoto bikes, which are also known as Supermotard motorcycles and are essentially dirt bikes with street-going tyres and beefed-up brakes. The fun began just before sunset and continued for the next few hours.

At times, each 20-minute session with about 20 riders on the karting track felt like a race.

Senior riders and those who have represented Singapore in regional races, such as Mr Muhd Jazil and Mr Hasroy Osman, did not hold back as they "backed-it-in" with finesse into bends.

Trackday organiser Eric Chia from E&P Event Management said: "Being a trackday, there is less pressure on the riders on the circuit. My aim is to ensure that everyone has a good time."

Mr Chia, 45, said he was fortunate that Dirt Wheel, the KTM motorcycle distributor here, supported the event, which will return for another run on Dec 23.

He added: "I have already got a handful of riders who want to sign up."

As the evening progressed, more spectators turned up to support their friends riding on the track. With floodlights illuminating the circuit, the rows of spectators had a clear view of the proceedings.

SURREAL

It was surreal to see the riders on the straights "racing" with an approaching MRT train nearby.

Dirt Wheel's Ong Kim Hua said: "It has been a long time since we have seen and felt such excitement. With more regular events, I am sure more riders and spectators will come.

"The motorcycle industry will also benefit as more riders will service their motorcycles in preparation for such events."

As for riders such as Mr Hasroy, 25, who has competed overseas in cross-disciplines such as Supermoto, road racing and motocross, riding in Singapore feels refreshing.

He said: "It is not a race, yet I feel happy to be riding on home soil."

Mr Hasroy pointed out that a trackday is where other riders can learn and perfect their skills before committing to motorcycle racing, which can be an expensive.

At the paddock, newbie riders were seen talking to the more experienced ones and getting tips on setting up their bikes.

Safety was observed when the more experienced riders gave wider berths whenever they came across the less experienced ones on the circuit.