Get ready for Retro v Rocket

The new Suzuki GSX-R1000 is a race-homologation special that is also road legal.

Boys and girls, ladies and gentlemen - mark your calendars.

Next Friday, The New Paper will be publishing a 16-page motorcycle supplement called Retro v Rocket.

It will feature the latest fads in bike fashion, do-it-yourself tips and motorcycle insurance along with the 2017 motorcycles eagerly awaited by bike enthusiasts here.

We recommend that wives pay attention to our supplement, because husbands may dig into the family piggy bank to buy one of the nine motorcycles featured.

Why Retro v Rocket? Well, we could not ignore the recent developments in the motorcycling world.

Lately, bike manufacturers have been producing lifestyle-type motorcycles that stylishly revisit the riding genre of old.

You have heard and seen the rebirth of scramblers, cafe racers, bobbers, choppers and drag-style motorcycles, and we rode them all to tell you what the fuss is about in our Retro section.

Get your first look at the classy vintage-style Triumph Bonneville Bobber, the lean-worthy Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer and the more aggressive Harley-Davidson Street Rod 750, among others.

On the other hand, going fast - or the fight to be the fastest - has always been a fascination for bikers.

In our Rocket section, where elbow and knee-dragging antics go hand-in-hand with riding sportier and gut-punching motorcycles, we showcase two 2017 superbikes - the Kawasaki Ninja ZX10RR and the Suzuki GSX-R1000.

Suzuki is aiming to win back the "King of Superbikes" crown, while Kawasaki is hoping to defend it, especially when its World Superbike team won the 2016 and 2015 championships.

The single-seat ZX10RR is a race-homologation special that is also road legal.

For mere mortals, there are naked motorcycles that are equally fun to ride in comfort.

Note that most of the motorcycles in the Rocket section are capable of going from 0kmh to 100kmh in under three seconds.

The KTM 1290 Super Duke R, BMW S1000R and Ducati Monster 1200S are the candidates in this segment that are packed with electronic smarts to make your riding safer and faster.

Decisions must be made by the potential owners of these mean machines.

High Certificate of Entitlement premiums and the recently-announced tiered Additional Registration Fees are factors driving up the cost of owning a bike here.

You could be paying between a few thousand dollars and $30,000 more, depending on your dream bike.

But there are other options.

Some bike builders or restorers featured in Retro v Rocket have decided to hold on to their older machines and give them a new lease of life, along with a fresh coat of paint.

So you do not have to buy a new motorcycle if you feel that the time is not right - just restore or recreate your ride without burning a hole in your pocket.