Melody Chen is a new kid on the riding block

For those who tune in to the radio in the afternoons, you will know ONE FM 91.3 DJ Melody Chen as the girl-next-door who has an adventurous streak.

But what most do not know is that somewhere inside the 40-year-old's studio is a motorcycle helmet and riding jacket.

Chen is a biker babe - she rides a Vespa Primavera 150. Biker Boy grills her about recent entry into the motorcycle fraternity.

Do your listeners know that you ride a bike?

I have yet to say much about it, because after all, I am still a new rider with a mere Class 2B (below 200cc) licence. I will probably speak more about it after my first year of riding.

When did you get your motorcycle licence?

I finally got my Class 2B licence last August, even though I started taking lessons with my (local actor) husband Randall (Tan) since March 2014. It was purely a life skill that I wanted on my list.

Had any spills so far?

Just one accident that took me out of riding for a year.

It was my final lesson 8 tutorial, which I had to pass in order to book my riding test. It was raining heavily that fateful day.

I mistimed my clutch and acceleration for the emergency braking, and skidded on a puddle. The bike fell towards the right, and I hurt my right ankle beneath it.

I was on crutches for a month and gave up riding for almost a year before attempting lessons again.

What is the tune in your head when you ride your scooter?

I actually miss my music when I ride. I usually hum any tune that has been that day's ear worm. Any slow rock tune would be the perfect soundtrack for my riding.

Do people react strangely when you turn up for an appointment with a motorcycle helmet?

Sometimes, but they are more surprised than anything else.

I do not always lug my open-face helmet with me for appointments. I leave it with the bike.

How do you deal with helmet hair?

My hair is already straight and flat, so there is not much of a difference when I tie it up in a helmet. It just needs a brush out at the ends after every ride.

Did your parents object to you riding?

My parents were worried at first but slowly, with more assurance, they trust that I have taken the necessary steps to learn how to ride safe.

I have had a Class 3 driving licence for the last 20 years, so I basically ride like I drive.

What is your pet peeve on the road?

Impatience. There will always be incompetent drivers or riders on the roads. Avoid them if you can and carry on with your journey.

We are all getting from point A to point B. You will just have to keep calm, own your journey and move on.

Any plans to upgrade, and where would you ride to?

I have always wanted to ride a Vespa scooter, so I am rather content at the moment. But I am open to getting my Class 2A and 2 licences.

I would love to explore riding overseas some day, like Chiang Mai to Pai in Thailand or around the island of Santorini in Greece.

What songs would you recommend for a biker playlist?

Here's Where The Story Ends by The Sundays, With Or Without You by U2 and Drive by Incubus.

These are just some of my favourite songs when I travel, be it driving or riding. The bass tunes are perfect to soundtrack a journey if I ever make my life into a film.