New video clips by local motorcycle association spotlights bike issues

If you want to get up to speed with the issues that affect motorcyclists today, check out the online video clips by the Singapore Motor Cycle Trade Association (SMCTA).

Uploaded onto YouTube and Facebook about a week ago, "Motorcycle Woes in Singapore" is a four-parter commissioned by SMCTA.

The topics presented include motorcycle Certificate of Entitlement premiums, higher emission standards, alternative transportation and traffic congestion.

SMCTA general secretary Norman Lee said the educational video clips are meant not only for the average consumer but also those in the motorcycle trade.

"Even motorcycle dealers and workshops get confused over the policy changes in the last 15 months," said Mr Lee, 38.

"This whole exercise is to pass down knowledge to our members and the public about the new and different requirements for motorcycles in Singapore."

Hosted by local actor and biker Randall Tan, the locally-filmed videos use simple analogies and graphics.

For video producer Jeremy Ng, it was a "delicate" matter when he was approached to helm the project last November.

Mr Ng, 38, who is also a biker, said: "People care about the subject especially when it affects them. I'm happy to see the videos have continued to generate dialogue on how policies affect the biking community.

"We were mindful not to be emotional but to just present the facts."

The video clips feature facts and data from the authorities, newspaper reports and information from foreign studies on road traffic situations.

It took the production team three weeks to complete the series.

Mr Ng added: "When we talked about Euro IV motorcycle emission standards in the video, the average layman would generally think the issue is about cleaner air. But there is more at stake."

In 2016, the National Environment Agency (NEA) announced that tighter emission standards for motorcycles above 200cc would kick in by January 2018. Motorcycles below 200cc are required to follow suit and be Euro IV compliant by January 2020.

The SMCTA video explains what a Euro IV motorcycle would look like in the face of tighter emission standards - motorbikes are all required to have onboard diagnostics, multiple sensors, traction control and anti-lock braking systems, among others.

But some may not be aware of other repercussions.

Mr Lee said: "A small capacity Euro IV compliant bike is projected to cost up to $1,500 more. There is also the issue of getting proper training for mechanics and the right diagnostic equipment for workshops.

"The motorcycle industry and fraternity must be viewed as an ecosystem. New policies can affect both consumers and dealers in different ways."

SMCTA has about 200 members comprising motorcycle dealers, distributors and workshops who employ about 5,000 people.

Last Friday, NEA announced a monetary incentive to get owners to deregister older and more pollutive motorcycles.

Older motorcycles, especially those registered before 2003 when the Euro I emission standards for motorbikes was introduced, make up around 20 per cent of Singapore's two-wheeler population. But they account for about 40 per cent of carbon monoxide emitted by motorcycles, NEA said.

In a press statement issued the same day, SMCTA said it was "seeking more information on these data results from NEA".