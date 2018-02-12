No 'Sunday ride' for these uniformed bikers

Biker Boy

Biker Boy (left) on patrol with the Singapore Traffic Police.TNP FILE PHOTO

These uniformed officers deal with emergencies and help keep our roads safe

Zaihan Mohamed Yusof
Columnist
Feb 12, 2018 06:00 am

As a student, I daydreamed a lot about scoring a job that involves riding a motorcycle.

I was fascinated by the Traffic Police escorting the President on National Day.

I also liked the idea of being a reconnaissance trooper, because it seemed so cool to bash through trails in the forest.

But when my mother discovered that I was about to start work as a part-time pizza delivery rider when I was 18, she made me return the uniform.

In the last three years, I have been fortunate to meet and ride with people who call the roads their office. Here are three uniformed jobs that guarantee hours in the saddle:

RAPID DEPLOYMENT TROOPS

They are among the latest police counter-terrorism units to be introduced. The officers ride the BMW F800GS and are armed with assault rifles and pistols.

They look menacing in their all-black uniform and bullet-proof vests. You can occasionally spot them riding in a pack.

These masked troopers will be deployed to support first responders in a terror incident. They train by riding up stairs, going off-road and squeezing past tight spots.

The officers also shoot a lot at a special indoor range in Mandai. They are capable of shooting on the move or dismounting quickly to engage targets.

It is impressive to observe how they storm a bus taken over by "hijackers". The manoeuvre is quick and violent.

But candidates for this unit must be fit and highly competent in riding a motorcycle with a pillion. The job is guaranteed to be no "Sunday ride" - only the dedicated need apply.

SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE (SCDF) FIRE BIKERS

Technically, SCDF fire bikers will never lose their balance on their three-wheeled Piaggio scooters.

The scooter is a formidable platform as it can pack heavy equipment needed to deal with fires and medical emergencies such as road traffic accidents.

Each fire biker - there are 180 trained fire bikers spread across 30 bases islandwide - is equipped with a 25kg compressed air foam (CAF) system, a 15kg forcible-entry tool bag and a medical pack.

In a fire scenario, fire bikers such as Staff Sergeant Md Hilmi Md Fuad are required to run to the scene with the CAF system, a breathing apparatus and the forcible-entry tool bag.

To qualify as a fire biker, one needs to go through a two-week course to understand how thescooter performs under additional loads.

It seemed like fun until I wore thefire-proof uniform and carried the CAF system backpack. My attempts at running a short distance with the gear only proved that I was unfit.

A fire biker often finds himself in the line of fire, literally in a sense, when responding to an emergency. Fitness plays a large part in this job.

If you cannot take the heat, this may not be the job for you.

TRAFFIC POLICE

It is amazing how well-behaved motorists are when they spot a Traffic Police officer in their rear view mirrors.

Traffic cops on motorbikes are a familiar sight on our roads as they go on patrol or attend to accidents.

On one assignment three years ago when I rode with a Traffic Police officer, I was surprised that some motorists seem to think nothing of blatant infractions.

Ignoring traffic regulations or having poor motoring habits can have serious consequences.

One motorist was so engrossed in a conversation that he did not notice a traffic cop approaching on his motorcycle. Another drove his lorry without wearing a seat belt.

There are cameras on the 900cc Traffic Police motorbikes.

From his motorcycle, a traffic cop is capable of gauging how fast a motorist is travelling.

Other than enforcement work, a traffic cop also engages motorists to raise awareness on road safety.

