Scrambler + Instagram = InstaScram

Ms Nafisah Anwar getting a wipe down from her fiance, Mr Ariffin Omar, who volunteered to help out in the scorching heat. She was shooting a series on female bikers.

When a special scrambler - and its rider - met Instagram last year, the popular InstaScram video series was born.

Instead of featuring unique Instagrammable places and subcultures in Singapore in the traditional sense, Business Times producer-presenter Nafisah Anwar thought it should be given a twist by taking viewers on a two-wheel journey in each episode.

Ms Nafisah, formerly from RazorTV, said: "When my then-editor found out that I rode a scrambler, he suggested that I ride it in the show."

She has since sold her 20-year-old Honda XR400R dirtbike, which appeared in two InstaScram episodes. She has yet to get a new bike.

Ms Nafisah has been riding only dirtbikes for the last eight years.

Now, eight episodes into the InstaScram series which airs fortnightly on Fridays on platforms like The Straits Times and AsiaOne, she is over the moon about the number of new motorcycles featured, all thanks to Mah Pte Ltd which is supporting the 24-episode series.

Her team, consisting of video editor Isaac Netto, second videographer Mahmod Anis and production assistant Caleb Tay among others, initially thought the biggest hurdle was securing new motorcycles for the show.

Ms Nafisah, 27, said: "(Managing director) Eugene Mah from Mah Pte Ltd just asked me how many episodes we had to shoot. We said, '24'. Then he replied succinctly, 'Can. 24 bikes lor'."

SHOW FOR MANY GROUPS

InstaScram host Nafisah Anwar with Mr Caleb Tay (production assistant), Mr Mahmod Anis (second videographer) and Mr Isaac Netto, video editor. PHOTO: SPH

InstaScram is supported by Info-communications Media Development Authority of Singapore, as well as Dainese Singapore, kikstart SG and Nuke Optics.

Since launching with a five-minute feature called #artsyalleys last November, InstaScram has also showcased cool cafes, art spaces in downtown Singapore, bridges and the Kranji War Memorial, to name a few.

All 50 locations featured "tell stories about Singapore", and special guests - including a few biker groups - add a personal touch to the storytelling.

Said Ms Nafisah: "It was a chance for a single show to bridge so many communities, from bikers and casual and professional photographers, to urban explorers and the general public."

Viewers aren't aware of the challenges facing the team, which typically shoots under the scorching sun or pouring rain.

Said Mr Netto, 27: "Most of the episodes were filmed during the monsoon season, but we braved the weather."

When filming moving motorcycles, a chase car is used along with various types of gear that help in capturing fresh camera angles.

Added Mr Netto: "There are action cameras mounted on motorcycles, camera rigs out of the chase car window and even handheld stabilisers to keep everything buttery smooth. We even fly a drone to capture stunning aerial shots of the various picturesque locations we go to."

Despite having ridden many motorcycles for the InstaScram series like the classy Triumph Bonneville and laidback Indian Scout, Ms Nafisah is undecided about her "favourite".

"I really can't choose," she said.

"I love all of them, they're my babies and I want to take them all home."