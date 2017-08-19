Something for every biker

Stunt riders Hiroyuki Ogawa (left) and Julien Welsch (right), along with Aaron Twite, will perform at the event.

Whether you prefer the pleasing symmetry of V-twin engines or the angry howl of inline fours, you will find a ride you'll like at this weekend's Singapore Bike Show.

Held at the Singapore Expo, the event will also feature the latest bicycles and personal mobility devices. And with generous discounts on offer, it will be a good time to stock up on new gear and accessories.

At the Race Werks Motor Sports booth, a titanium Termignoni full exhaust system for the 2017 Yamaha TMAX scooter caught our eye.

The hand-built exhaust system is one of three in Singapore, weighing less than the standard exhaust but adding a couple more ponies.

Best of all, it is street legal, and its $2,000 price tag will not blow a big hole in your wallet.

Still on the subject of scooters, Kymco's AK 550 sounds like a souped-up Russian assault rifle.

While this 550cc maxi-scooter does not shoot bullets, it can fly like one, with a top speed of about 200kmh.

There are other performance motorcycles on display, such as the 2017 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and KTM 1290 Super Duke R.

Fans of neo-classic bikes will adore the Norton motorcycles or Moto Guzzi and Triumph motorcycles brought in by Mah Pte Ltd.

Outside the exhibition hall, three professional motorbike stunt riders - Julien Welsch, Hiroyuki Ogawa and Aaron Twite - will entertain with their heart-stopping routines.

Expect the stunt shows to be loud with screeching tyres, bunny hops, power slides, rolling stoppies and the all-time favourite, wheelies.

We spoke to Welsch and Ogawa while they were setting up their Triumph stunt bikes yesterday.

Welsch, who is from France, explained that his flattened fuel tank is no accident.

"It (the fuel tank) has been reinforced so that I can sit or stand on it during my stunt performance," said the 32-year-old.

If you look closely at his motorbike, you will notice fat extended rear foot pegs, a small step at the back of the bike and extra levers on the handlebars.

Instead of a single rear brake caliper, both riders have three - two of them can be activated via a lever on the left side of the handlebar.

Ogawa, 35, said: "The rear brake lever gives a more gentle feel without locking up the rear wheel. This is crucial when the bike is turning only on its rear wheel."

But don't just watch - talk to speakers such as Mr Razlan Razali, chief executive officer of the Sepang International Circuit, or Mr Rahim Resad about his recent solo ride from Singapore to Norway.

Equally important at the show is the message of road safety.

Motorcycle accessories and safety apparel distributor Hodaka Motoworld will be offering discounts on rain jackets, boots and gloves. One of the deals is a riding boots and gloves package for $150.

Also at the event, the Singapore Ride Safe 2017 campaign will be launched officially today.

To show support, more than 15 motorcycle groups will be riding in a convoy escorted by the Traffic Police during the flag-off.

Prominent faces from the local football scene - both past and present - will be among the campaign ambassadors.

FYI

WHAT: Singapore Bike Show 2017

WHERE: Singapore Expo Hall 5

WHEN: Today (10.30am to 9pm) and tomorrow (10.30am to 8pm)

ADMISSION: Free