Spinning the wheels of love

Mr Simon Ho with his fiancee, Ms Biyu, and their new Dyna Street Bob and Road King Special.

Mr Abdul Samad (in mirror) after receiving a Street Rod from his son, ex-Tampines Rovers footballer Yunos Samad.

Living life in the fast lane - where most things are often touch-and-go - we often forget about the people closest to us. But that was not the case for the two bikers I met recently.

They bought motorcycles for their loved ones last month, and their stories tell of their love.

When ex-Tampines Rovers footballer Yunos Samad was considering buying a "big motorcycle", his first thoughts were to get one for his father, Mr Abdul Samad, 62.

Mr Yunos, 38, who works for Komoco Motors as a car rental manager, said: "I always buy the Harley-Davidson merchandise, like T-shirts and accessories, so I do not find it strange to upgrade and buy something bigger."

Mr Yunos was unsure what size of a Harley he should get for his father.

He found the sweet spot by settling for a Harley-Davidson Street Rod, a 750cc motorcycle with a machine price of about $20,000.

"It is not too big and not too small," said Mr Yunos. "I hope he can manage."

Mr Samad, who works in construction and has not ridden a motorcycle in the last few years, was pleasantly surprised.

He said: "Of course I am happy. I must be the luckiest father.

"I was initially confused when my son said, 'I bought a motorcycle, but it is for you.'"

When The New Paper met the pair at the Harley-Davidson Singapore showroom two weeks ago, Mr Samad was seen trying a few mesh jackets and gloves.

While astride the Street Rod, he said the riding posture is similar to his old Honda CB500.

Mr Yunos explained that the gesture was "payback". Many years ago, when Mr Yunos got his Class 2B licence, Mr Samad bought him a 200cc KTM dirt bike.

Mr Yunos added: "I am grateful for his sacrifice, and I just wanted to let him know that I did not forget."

Another biker was planning a surprise for his fiancee around the same time.

Mr Simon Ho, 42, had gone to the showroom to place a deposit for his Road King Special, a tourer with a machine price of about $57,000.

In early June, he started to toy with the idea of getting a bigger Harley for his fiancee, who wanted to be known only as Ms Biyu, 32, and got her Class 2 licence last year.

On the pretext of returning to the showroom for some paperwork, Mr Ho encouraged his fiancee to test the 1,690cc Dyna Street Bob.

Ms Biyu loved the motorcycle, which has a machine price of $33,500, but she did not suspect a thing as the couple already own two Harleys ­- a Fat Boy for Mr Ho and a 1,200cc Sportster for Ms Biyu.

Mr Ho, who has been with Ms Biyu for six years, said: "I thought, 'Wouldn't it be nice if we could ride up north together on bigger Harleys?' That has always been my dream."

With the motorcycle decided and the salesperson agreeing to play along, Mr Ho continued with the ruse. But the plan was soon uncovered by Ms Biyu - she was required to sign the paperwork for the transfer of licence plate number.

Ms Biyu said: "It was very sweet of him. Now, I can go along with him on a further road trip with my 103 cubic-inch Harley."

The couple, who plan to get married within two years, collected their Harleys on Thursday.