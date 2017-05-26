Stylish bikes of desire

(Above) The 2017 Triumph Bonneville Bobber, (below) the BMW R nine T Scrambler and (bottom) the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer.

(Above) The 2017 Triumph Bonneville Bobber, (below) the BMW R nine T Scrambler and (bottom) the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer.

(Above) The 2017 Triumph Bonneville Bobber, (below) the BMW R nine T Scrambler and (bottom) the Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer.

These motorcycles are a classy breed - evoking a sense of nostalgia, taking riders back in time when a particular genre of riding was popular.

Without screaming for attention, they are certainly stylish objects of desire.

2017 TRIUMPH BONNEVILLE BOBBER

This minimalist motorcycle looks straight out of a custom builder's workshop.

The factory-built 77hp Bobber is a parallel-twin with a "bad boy" riding posture, given its low handlebars.

Its bucket seat is stylish and comfortable. But don't expect much room to manoeuvre in the seat, which can be raised or lowered - just like its speedometer.

The 1,200cc Bobber has plenty of punch from as low as 3,000 rpm and has long gears, making it ideal for spirited street riding or plain cruising.

The Bobber's Rain mode worked well in the rain without losing traction even when banked into turns. Nevertheless, its suspension has a tendency to jolt over certain road bumps.

Mah Pte Ltd

Tel: 6295-6393

Machine price: $25,000 with Additional Registration Fee

BMW R NINE T SCRAMBLER

You cannot ignore the Scrambler's robust 1,170cc boxer engine.

It takes centre stage on the Scrambler that comes in retro-street and off-road variants.

German engineering and design will leave you drooling at the delicate hand-welded seams on the bike's fuel tank and its tan leather-looking seat.

The exhaust note from the dual Akrapovic satin-finished pipes is simply music to the ears.

While its hefty 220kg weight is noticeable when manoeuvring at lower speeds, it becomes an afterthought when speeds pick up on the shaft-driven motorcycle.

The Scrambler is capable of punchy sprints, given its 110hp and 116Nm of torque.

Perhaps the appeal lies in the offering from BMW's Heritage line.

There's a certain buzz among BMW aficionados who expect the R nine T Racer and Urban G/S to make landfall soon.

BMW Motorrad Singapore

Tel: 6319-0510

Machine price only: $38,500

DUCATI SCRAMBLER CAFE RACER

The latest incarnation of the Ducati Scrambler, the Cafe Racer, draws styling cues from the Ducati Darmah 900 of the 1970s.

Ducati has ensured that looks alone - it has clip-on handlebars and a rear seat cowl - are not the only hallmarks of the L-twin cylinder 803cc Cafer Racer.

Its throttle response is now smoother, ensuring the 75hp machine does not unsettle you while exiting turns.

Despite not having a nose-down attitude, the Cafe Racer is a corner carver, as we found out from its recent launch in Bologna, Italy.

Ducati Singapore

Tel: 6631-8166

Price: $38,800 with Certificate of Entitlement