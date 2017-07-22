Sun, sand and see dirt fly: Motocross comes to Sentosa

Former Dominican Republic national motocross champion Pablo Toribio (above) designed the course.

On Aug 26, Sentosa's Tanjong Beachwill be converted into a motocross ­- or MX - track for the Singapore MX Beach Race 2017.

Supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and Sentosa, the two-day ticketed event is expected to have categories like Novice, Intermediate, Expert, Ladies and Veteran.

Racers can look forward to a fun yet tough track designed by world-renowned course designer Mr Pablo Toribio.

Mr Toribio, a former Dominican Republic national motocross champion who has called Singapore home since 2015, told The New Paper about 75 per cent of rider slots have been filled.

Registration closes on Aug 1.

He said: "It has been a decade since the last race. Riders here are curious and starting to learn more about MX races, riders and their styles."

Mr Toribio, who has trained MX big names like James "Bubba" Stewart, Davi Millsaps, and seven-time American Motocross Association's Women's Championship winner Jessica Patterson, said: "The sand is really fun but tricky compared to hard pack (dirt surfaces with more grip). There is a lot of leg work and control required."

As race day looms, Singaporean sign-up Mohammed Sulaiman is feeling a little anxious.

Mr Sulaiman told TNP: "The softer sand makes it harder to control the bike.

"Also, beach riding can be tough on riders who are not used to (the) heat."

Singaporean veteran MX racer Kwok Wing Kit, 46, suggests riding with the throttle wide-open.

Veteran road and offroad racer Peter Grinsted recalled the hype surrounding the first Sentosa beach race a decade ago.

He said: "(It) was great fun. There was a ton of buzz about dirt bikes in Sentosa leading up to the race, which was a blast."

And the Singapore MX Beach Race may be a regular feature.

Mr Toribio said: "That's my goal and that of my team... The government agencies and Sentosa have been very supportive. I can't thank them enough."

Ms Lynette Ang, Sentosa Development Corporation's chief marketing officer said: "Through the Singapore MX Beach Race 2017, sports enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies will be able to enjoy thrills of a different nature on our resort island and experience our beaches in a different way."

For more information, visit www.singaporemxbeachrace.com