Tranquil quarry scene was his favourite part

(Above) Ahmad Daniel Haiqal riding near the quarry at Ulu Choh Dirt Park. The video took Daniel and the film crew eight hours to shoot.

He skilfully launches his Husqvarna motocross bike skywards and sideways.

After landing from the table top jump, the rider glances at the camera before disappearing into a dust cloud, accelerating hard towards a slope ahead.

You would expect such slick moves to be executed by international motocross riders.

But the rider featured in a two-minute video clip by Singapore-based online magazine Mongrel is none other than up-and-coming Malaysian Ahmad Daniel Haiqal, 18.

Mr Toke Hong Loong, editor of Mongrel, told The New Paper he was proud it had all been a local production.

Said the 26-year-old: "People didn't think that this (video) had come out of Singapore and Malaysia. Or that the riding was done by a 17-year-old (at the time of filming). I have seen comments from netizens who said they felt like riding again after seeing the clip."

It was shot on location at Ulu Choh Dirt Park in Johor early this year with support from the park operator and help from Singapore riders.

The motocross idea was part of a non-mainstream theme - what Mr Toke calls the Flow project - which explores the evolution of speed and aggression.

The clip, released a month ago, has garnered close to 30,000 views.

What most netizens don't know is that it took eight hours of shooting to produce the seamless action-filled clip, which included a bird's-eye view from a drone.

And repeated takes were demanded not by the videographer or director, but Daniel himself.

He told TNP over the phone in Malay: "As a motocross racer, I never show flair during jumps because the longer you're in the air, the easier your rivals can catch up.

"But in this clip, it is okay to show off a little - I just wanted the shots to be perfect."

That meant repeating the table top jumps eight times.

Yet Daniel willingly carried on despite crashing later into an ATV (all-terrain vehicle) during a dry run in the trail section, describing the pain as "nothing major".

His attitude was praised by the film crew and those present during the shoot, like seasoned Singapore biker Hart Victor, 37.

Mr Victor said: "(Daniel) crashed real bad, but he shook it off after a few minutes like it never happened. This guy is a machine."

While the video clip guarantees a front-row seat to the journey of speed and flying dirt, motocross trail and track builder Benny Sriphet hopes viewers can relate with the sport.

Said Mr Sriphet, 47: "Message-wise, it evokes a wide range of positive responses. Our hope is that it gets people off their couches and onto their motorcycles to ride, no matter what kind or where."

After all that fancy two-wheel display of skill, you would expect Daniel's favourite scene to be one showing him airborne.

Instead, he loves the drone shot of him riding past a quarry.

"It makes me feel the tranquility of riding," he said.