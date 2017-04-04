2014 winner walks runway at London Fashion Week

The New Paper New Face 2014 winner Diya Prabhakar models for DAKS at London Fashion Week.

In less than three years, Diya Prabhakar has gone from strutting down the runway on the New Face stage to a much bigger one - modelling for multiple labels at London Fashion Week 2017 (LFW) in February.

The 18-year-old Singaporean, winner of The New Paper New Face 2014, decided to take a gap year after finishing her studies at Jurong Junior College to pursue her dream of being a full-time model before going to university. Taking part in her first LFW proved to be a hectic but memorable experience for Diya.

She told The New Paper in an e-mail interview: "I've been living in London for three months now, and I'm basically doing shoots and castings.

"I'll probably be coming back for the next fashion week.

"I've only done fashion weeks in Singapore and India, so it's definitely one my biggest modelling gigs apart from my covers for ELLE India and Her World."

She added: "The models and designers were all so lovely and nice, and they made the whole LFW journey really enjoyable."

Scouted in India - where she was holidaying - at 14 by fashion guru Prasad Bidapa, Diya said she fell in love with modelling instantly.

She later signed on with modelling agency Looque in Singapore, and taking part in New Face gave her more visibility here. Her mother agency in India, Anima Creatives, then helped her sign a contract with Storm Models in London.

Diya went to different castings there and ended up modelling for Daks, Toga, Fashion East and Sadie Williams at LFW.

MORE EXERCISE

Luckily for the snack addict, she did not have to change her diet much while preparing for the shows.

She said: "But I started exercising more often and even signed up with a gym."

Now that LFW is over, Diya is busy with test shoots, modelling assignments and editorial work for magazines Wonderland and i-D, before she officially hits the books.

She said: "Once I start my degree, I will most likely have to balance both and probably scale back on my socialising."