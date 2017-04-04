2015 runner-up joins Asia's Next Top Model

Not only did she want to hone her skills as a model, she also wanted to do her country proud.

That was why R Nametha (below), who was first runner-up at New Face 2015, joined the upcoming fifth season of reality TV modelling series Asia's Next Top Model (AsNTM).

The 1.78m-tall beauty told TNP: "I was delighted to know that out of all the girls who auditioned, I was chosen to compete and represent Singapore.

"However, I was really nervous at the same time because I didn't want to let anyone down."

The series, which premieres tomorrow on Star World (Singtel TV Ch 301 and StarHub TV Ch 501) at 9pm, will see 14 hopefuls from Asia competing for the title.

Another Singaporean, Layla Ong, 20, is also in the competition.

The prize package includes a Subaru Impreza, a cover and fashion spread in Nylon Singapore, and a modelling contract with Storm Model Management in London.

Nametha, 18, has been a full-time model for two years now.

On the difference between competing in New Face and AsNTM, the Singaporean said: "(The latter) is a lot more competitive because it's more global, and we represent our own countries so the stakes are higher.