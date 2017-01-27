5 trends at men's fashion week

1. YOUTH IS KING

Youth may be wasted on the young, as Oscar Wilde once said, but style isn't, insisted the Paris shows, which went all-out to capture the hearts of millennials.

Rarely have the catwalks been so focused on teens and twenty-somethings. The hoodie conquered all and skate-kid chic was everywhere, with Japanese brand Facetasm even sending its models out with what appeared to be fake acne.

The slogans that ran through The Etudes, Lanvin and Chinese brand Sankuanz shows were pure teen spirit - "Never mind", "Nothing" and "Destroy".

Dior's Kris Van Assche, whose show was a rallying call for a "new tailoring" aimed at the young, summed up the adolescent fascination.

"I have always been drawn to the moment when boys become men, and they are still clinging on to dreams, desires and freedoms and haven't yet slipped into the straitjacket," he told AFP.

2. NAME-DROPPING

Not since the 1980s heydey of bling branding has fashion had such a fascination with logos.

Dior, Loewe, Balenciaga, Andrea Crews, Louis Vuitton, Icosae and even tastemaker in chief Dries Van Noten went logo a go-go.

Like much else these days, you can blame or credit Georgian trendsetter Demna Gvasalia and his Vetements collective, who name-checked no less than 54 big brands in its last show.

Gvasalia was up to his old logo banditry tricks in his show for Balenciaga, appropriating Mr Bernie Sander's campaign logo, much to the US Democratic Party Senator's amusement.

There was less to smile about at Louis Vuitton, where its collaboration with the super hip US street label Supreme had mixed reviews, with The New York Times calling it "the fashion version of a murder-suicide".

3. WOMEN WELCOME

This was supposed to be men's fashion week, but with so many women also on the catwalk, you are forgiven for thinking otherwise.

Mixed and gender-fluid shows have been a thing for a while, but now it has almost become the rule to have a few women models in men's shows, much to the chagrin of some like Dior's Van Assche who believes men's clothes are losing definition.

4. CLASS CONSCIOUS

Once he builds that wall, maybe US President Donald Trump could come over and help restore some male pride. He does after all have his own Trump men's clothing line.

The establishment may be a dirty word right now yet fashion can't get enough of its stuffy symbolism. The colours of burnt gold, rust brown and red are nothing if not upper class, and aristocratic Prince of Wales overcheck tartan turned up in all sorts of unlikely places.

You would think you were at a grouse shoot looking at some of the fabric Paul Smith, Agnes b, Officine Generale, Alexandre Mattiussi, Kolor, Loewe, Berluti and Haider Ackermann put out.

Upper-crust dandies abounded, most memorably at Ann Demeulemeester, with pinstripes also figuring strongly even among cutting-edge labels such as Christian Dada and Henrik Vibskov.

5. INFORMAL

Overall, informality was king - Paris being far too cool to be casual about anything.

There was almost no formalwear at all apart from a handful of red-carpet two pieces at Agnes b and the odd outfit that might do at a stretch at Berluti, Ann Demeulemeester and Wooyoungmi.