Add a dash of style from head to toe

AW LAB

The Italian sneaker retailer is now open at Suntec City, its first brick-and-mortar store in Asia.

Spanning 244 sq m, it houses street favourites from adidas Originals and Vans to Nike and New Balance, as well as exclusive collaborations and limited-edition sneaker models.

It also stocks apparel from leading sportswear brands such as Jordan and Under Armour, as well as AW LAB's own fashion and street apparel labels, Two of a Kind and Down Up.

LEE HWA JEWELLERY

Add a touch of glamour to your holiday celebrations and revelry with the local jeweller's diamond collections this Christmas.

Dazzle in the Destinée Neige Pendant, featuring 36 0.38-carat diamonds cut with unparalleled craftsmanship.

Complete the look with the Neige ring, with Destinée diamonds encrusted in 18K gold.

Captured in its eight perfect arrowheads and hearts, the Destinée diamonds are also displayed in full grandeur in the Noelle bangle.

Alternatively, choose from the Forevermark Endlea collection, with its iconic ribbon bow as a necklace, bow or ring.

These designs are available at all Lee Hwa Jewellery boutiques from now to Jan 7.

OAKLEY

The US lifestyle brand has released its lightest sports-performance frame, the Oakley EVZero Stride (from $270).

The sunglasses come with an ultra-lightweight toric rimless frame and a sweeping plutonite lens for an unobstructed view. They also feature a three-point fit that holds lenses in optical alignment while eliminating pressure points.

You can opt for Prizm lenses, a revolutionary technology that dramatically enhances details to improve performance and provides ultra-precise colour tuning.

Sized for a comfortable fit on small to medium faces, the Oakley EVZero Stride is now available at all authorised Oakley retailers.