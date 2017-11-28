Asia’s craziest national costumes at Miss Universe

MISS SINGAPORE

Going up against all the costume drama from her Asian compatriots, even a Supertree cannot save her from turning into a wallflower.

MISS SINGAPORE PHOTOS:MISS UNIVERSE ORGANISATION

MISS MALAYSIA

Food porn, beauty pageant-style. With fork and spoon in hand, in her infamous nasi lemak dress, she is basically telling the world: "Eat me."

MISS MALAYSIA PHOTOS:MISS UNIVERSE ORGANISATION

MISS MYANMAR

No need to provide her with walk-in music, since she comes with her own "traditional orchestra" - and possibly an army of Minions pushing the whole thing on stage.

MISS MYANMAR PHOTOS:MISS UNIVERSE ORGANISATION

MISS INDONESIA

When there is literally a monkey on your back, the subliminal messages are endless. One of which could be, do not feed her.

MISS INDONESIA PHOTOS:MISS UNIVERSE ORGANISATION

MISS INDONESIA PHOTOS:MISS UNIVERSE ORGANISATION

MISS THAILAND

She single-handedly puts ventriloquists to shame with her massive - and massively creepy - puppet. Her left bicep must have either collapsed from the strain or be Popeye-size by now.