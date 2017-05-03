Avant-gala

NEW YORK: On a night when celebrities can let loose on their fashion choices, pop princesses and Hollywood actresses took it up a notch in the avant-garde department at the Met Gala in New York on Monday.

The 2017 Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute ball was themed Rei Kawakubo/Comme Des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between, an homage to highly structured creations of the Japanese designer and her avant-garde label.

US pop singer Katy Perry, who was a co-chair of the ball, lived up to the theme's challenge with a custom Maison Margiela Artisanal ensemble by John Galliano, an imperial red tulle dress and a veil embroidered with the word "witness".

Mr Eric Wilson, fashion news director at InStyle, described this year's theme as "extremely challenging" compared to years past, and agreed that Perry's outfit was courageously on point.

"I think she's without a doubt the hit of the night so far," he said.

"It is very brave to wear something that disguises who you are so much on the red carpet."

Barbadian pop star Rihanna was no slouch either, embodying Kawakubo's penchant for dramatic silhouettes in a custom Comme des Garcons floral dress with cutouts and oversized ruffles.

She earned the most mentions on social media, said Mr Kellan Terry, an analyst at the social media monitoring company Brandwatch.

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour hosted the annual fund-raising gala.

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian went against the theme, sporting a white Vivienne Westwood dress with no clutch, no jewellery and no Kanye West, her fashion-loving husband. Her sister Kendall Jenner wore a sheer slip that left little to the imagination.

Donning a Ralph Lauren trench coat gown paired with silver hoop earrings, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra dropped jaws.