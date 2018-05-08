Avengers fans can now get their Infinity wear

NEW BALANCE

With superhero blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War being the biggest thing on the big screen now, let your little ones be the coolest kids on the block with the US footwear brand's exclusive Avengers designs.

PHOTOS: NEW BALANCE

Strut the streets in the iconic New Balance 574 for kids ($79 for kids, $59 for infants), which delivers classic athletic style in a lightweight, flexible shoe that stands up to active play.

The fresh kicks are now available in five distinctive superhero styles - Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Spider-Man and Thor from New Balance outlets.

UNIQLO

PHOTOS: UNIQLO

The Japanese casual wear retailer has launched a collection of winning entries from its annual UT Grand Prix 2018 T-shirt design contest, which celebrates Marvel superheroes this year.

Former Marvel chief creative officer Joe Quesada was one of its adjudicators.

The winning design highlights the apparel of key Marvel superheroes, while the runner-up featured a whimsical portrayal of Hulk.

PHOTOS: UNIQLO

The collection ($14.90 to $19.90) is now available at all Uniqlo stores and online.

UNDER ARMOUR

PHOTOS: UNDER ARMOUR

In celebration of the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the US high performance sportswear label has unveiled a limited-edition line-up of Under Armour x Avengers gear that you can wear in and out of the gym.

Infused with its trademark Charged Cotton and engineered to stretch with you while remaining lightweight, the apparel featuring Captain America, Iron Man and Hulk is a must-have for those looking to stand with Earth's Mightiest Heroes.

PHOTOS: UNDER ARMOUR

The collection ($39 to $59) is now available in designs for both men and boys from Under Armour outlets at Bugis Junction, Orchard Central, VivoCity and online.