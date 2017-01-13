Have you always wanted to incorporate bags into your outfit but do not know how? Here are some tips from Mr Quanda Ong on the top three latest trends here:

BACKPACKS

"Backpacks are extremely versatile," Mr Ong said.

With better design options now, backpacks do not have to be labelled as something for school anymore.

Find one that is of good material. It will not only be perfect for work but also when paired with any outfit.

He added that it is important to stick to clean lines and muted colours for a more mature style.

CLUTCHES

Who said clutches are only for women? Mr Ong said the clutch is clean and minimalistic - it is fuss-free for the man on the go.

It can look professional too. A good size for clutches will be an A4- or iPad-size.

For those who are more hesitant to try the clutch out, Mr Ong advised to think of it as a laptop case.

DUFFEL BAG

Mr Ong thinks duffel bags are under-used here, and that they are a style that gives off the vibe of a backpacker or gym-goer.

Look out for duffel bags with short handles.

"Your hands won't swing about so much, so it looks more put together," he said.