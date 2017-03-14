Be the Belle of the ball

Fans young and old alike have been waiting with bated breath for the release of Beauty And The Beast, the much-hyped live-action re-telling of the iconic 1991 Disney animated film, ever since the first trailer came out last year.

Directed by Bill Condon and starring British actress Emma Watson as the heroine Belle, it promises not just romance, but also a strong female lead who stands for the values of the empowered modern woman.

The movie may only open here on Thursday, but here are some ways to start feeling like a beauty already.

SWAROVSKI

Swarovski

Every woman can feel like a Disney princess with the right kind of bling.

With bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings in glimmering deep reds and greens, the bold and enchanting new jewellery collection by Atelier Swarovski makes a refined style statement.

A four-piece collection will be available from selected Swarovski stores islandwide from Thursday, with prices ranging from $199 to $399.

The full collection can be found online at www.atelierswarovski.com.

SKIN INC

Skin Inc

Glow like the Belle with Skin Inc's limited edition Beauty And The Beast Get Glowin' kit, a unique brightening serum enriched with vitamin A, chlorella serum and hyaluronic acid to deliver long-lasting hydration and deeper absorption.

As a champion of empowerment, Skin Inc will donate $10 from the sale of every limited edition kit to the Singapore Committee for UN Women.

This exclusive collaboration is available at Skin Inc concept stores, iloveskininc.com, Sephora stores islandwide, and online at Sephora.sg and Zalora.sg for $169.

MELISSA

Melissa

Step into the fairy tale world of Beauty And The Beast - with the Melissa x Beauty And The Beast collection.

From $95 to $140, these sweet-looking flats adorned with roses feature images of the film's characters printed on the insoles.

The collection is available from today at all MDREAMS boutiques and selected retailers, and online at www.mdreams.com.sg.

CARRIE K.

Carrie K.

If your idea of a princess is one who is often spoilt for choice, then look no further than Carrie K.'s new Beauty And The Beast collection, featuring 15 styles of jewellery, including ear cuffs, rings and necklaces.

Each piece is handcrafted in sterling silver and plated with 18K gold, ranging from $98 for the Tooth White Pearl Ring to $398 for the Teeth White Pearl Drop Necklace in Rose Gold.

The collection can be found at the Carrie K. Atelier and online at www.carriekrocks.com.

UNIQLO

Uniqlo

The fashion retailer's newly launched Beauty And The Beast collection is perfect for the beauty on a budget.

Featuring items inspired by Belle's clothing and made for both women and girls, they range from $14.90 to $49.90.

The collection is available at selected Uniqlo stores, including the Global Flagship Store at Orchard Central, and online at www.uniqlo.com/sg.