Be a Fann of good skin: Beauty Tips from Fann Wong

Fann Wong once revealed she ate bird’s nest soup every day.

Most of us probably grew up watching local actress Fann Wong's dramas.

And if there is anything we have noticed after all these years, it's how her skin remains smooth and supple even when she is in her 40s and a mother of one.

Beauty goals? Absolutely.

Here's how she looks good:

1. Load up on sunscreen

One of the main culprits of skin ageing is the harmful sun rays.

Slathering on sunscreen can help reduce and prevent signs of ageing, such as wrinkles and pigmentation.

2. Always cleanse thoroughly

The 45-year-old actress told Harper's Bazaar Singapore: "I always cleanse my skin thoroughly at the end of the day, no matter how tired I am.

"And I do a count when cleansing my face so that I never rush through it.

"It's something my mother instilled in me since I was young and I've been doing it since."

3. Care for yourself inside out

Fann once revealed that she ate bird's nest soup every day.

In an interview with Her World, she also said she consumes fish maw soup regularly.

4. Give your body a lot of antioxidants

"I take some supplements but also load up on antioxidants. My favourites are strawberries, blueberries and raspberries.

"I also load up on orange juice and water.

"And when it comes to food, I try to avoid greasy food and go for lighter options," she told Harper's Bazaar Singapore.

5. Go for multi-tasking products to save time

Fann said: "When I was younger, I always wanted to try the best, most luxurious and expensive.

"I also used to do masks and visited spas regularly but since I've become a mother, I've had to prioritise time for my son.

"So all these extensive, time-consuming steps had to take a back seat."

6. Bulk up your lower lashes

The key to getting fuller eyelashes like Fann is to apply mascara on your lower lashes as well.

If you have sparse lashes, invest in falsies for the lower lashes.

7. Don't just know your skin type - understand it

She said: "My skin is pretty sensitive and prone to redness.

"So it's always tough to switch and try new products, be it skincare, make-up and even shampoo and hairspray."

8. Build up your skin's immunity

"I start off with cleansing, then pat on softener before massaging two pumps of Shiseido's Ultimune into my skin," said Fann.

"Next, I follow with a serum and moisturiser.

"Since I've started using Ultimune, I notice that my skin's immunity has definitely improved.

"My skin is less prone to flare-ups and my skin absorbs serums and creams better.

"It also helps with hydration and firming, and even my make-up artist notices the difference."

9. Dewy cover-ups

Use a foundation with a dewy finish to make your skin look smooth and clear.

South Korean make-up artists reckon this makes your skin look cleaner.

This article is adapted from Harper's Bazaar Singapore