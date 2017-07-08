Be the next Miss Universe Singapore
HOW
Register online for Miss Universe Singapore 2017 at www.missuniversesingapore.com.sg by July 10. The event is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.
PRIZES
Winner
- $10,000 cash, $45,000 worth of prizes and a feature in Her World magazine
First runner-up
- $5,000 cash and more than $20,000 worth of prizes
Second runner-up
- $3,000 cash and more than $10,000 worth of prizes
PARTNERS
CSR partner: Singapore Turf Club
Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub
Official car: BMW
Official skincare: Skinceuticals
Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic
Venue sponsor: Resorts World Sentosa
Official make-up: Cosmoprof Academy. And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-Fit and Orchard Scotts Dental
Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3