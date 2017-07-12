Be the next Miss Universe Singapore
HOW
Sign up online for Miss Universe Singapore 2017 at www.missuniversesingapore.com.sg by Friday. The event is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V..
PRIZES
WINNER
- $10,000 cash
- $15,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
- $2,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
- $8,000 worth of products and services from The Urban Clinic
- $9,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
- $15,000 worth of smile makeovers from Orchard Scotts Dental
- $700 hamper from SkinCeuticals
- One night's stay at Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa and a meal for two at Curate, worth more than $1,200
FIRST RUNNER-UP
- $5,000 cash
- $10,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
- $1,500 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
- $4,000 worth of products and services from The Urban Clinic
- $4,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
- $500 hamper from SkinCeuticals
- A meal at Curate at Resorts World Sentosa, worth more than $300
SECOND RUNNER-UP
- $3,000 cash
- $5,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
- $1,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
- $2,000 worth of products and services from The Urban Clinic
- $2,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
- $300 hamper from SkinCeuticals
- Attraction tickets to Resorts World Sentosa worth more than $100
PARTNERS
- CSR partner: Singapore Turf Club
- Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub
- Official car: BMW
- Official skincare: SkinCeuticals
- Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic
- Venue sponsor: Resorts World Sentosa
- Official make-up: Cosmoprof Academy. And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-Fit and Orchard Scotts Dental
- Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3