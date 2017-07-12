Fashion

Be the next Miss Universe Singapore

Charmaine Soh
Jul 12, 2017 06:00 am

HOW

Sign up online for Miss Universe Singapore 2017 at www.missuniversesingapore.com.sg by Friday. The event is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V..

PRIZES

WINNER

  • $10,000 cash
  • $15,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
  • $2,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
  • $8,000 worth of products and services from The Urban Clinic
  • $9,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
  • $15,000 worth of smile makeovers from Orchard Scotts Dental
  • $700 hamper from SkinCeuticals
  • One night's stay at Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa and a meal for two at Curate, worth more than $1,200

FIRST RUNNER-UP

  • $5,000 cash
  • $10,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
  • $1,500 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
  • $4,000 worth of products and services from The Urban Clinic
  • $4,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
  • $500 hamper from SkinCeuticals
  • A meal at Curate at Resorts World Sentosa, worth more than $300

SECOND RUNNER-UP

  • $3,000 cash
  • $5,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub
  • $1,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio
  • $2,000 worth of products and services from The Urban Clinic
  • $2,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions
  • $300 hamper from SkinCeuticals
  • Attraction tickets to Resorts World Sentosa worth more than $100

PARTNERS

  • CSR partner: Singapore Turf Club
  • Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub
  • Official car: BMW
  • Official skincare: SkinCeuticals
  • Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic
  • Venue sponsor: Resorts World Sentosa
  • Official make-up: Cosmoprof Academy. And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-Fit and Orchard Scotts Dental
  • Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3
miss universe singaporebeautyPageants

Charmaine Soh

Read articles by Charmaine Soh