Be the next Miss Universe Singapore

HOW

Sign up online for Miss Universe Singapore 2017 at www.missuniversesingapore.com.sg by Friday. The event is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V..

PRIZES

WINNER

$10,000 cash

$15,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub

$2,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio

$8,000 worth of products and services from The Urban Clinic

$9,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions

$15,000 worth of smile makeovers from Orchard Scotts Dental

$700 hamper from SkinCeuticals

One night's stay at Equarius Hotel, Resorts World Sentosa and a meal for two at Curate, worth more than $1,200

FIRST RUNNER-UP

$5,000 cash

$10,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub

$1,500 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio

$4,000 worth of products and services from The Urban Clinic

$4,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions

$500 hamper from SkinCeuticals

A meal at Curate at Resorts World Sentosa, worth more than $300

SECOND RUNNER-UP

$3,000 cash

$5,000 worth of treatment and services from Beaute Hub

$1,000 worth of services from Apgujeong Hair Studio

$2,000 worth of products and services from The Urban Clinic

$2,000 worth of B-Fit Training and Physiokit physio sessions

$300 hamper from SkinCeuticals

Attraction tickets to Resorts World Sentosa worth more than $100

PARTNERS