Be the next New Face
Here is what you can expect at the New Face auditions today:
- 8.30am: Registration at the Subaru showroom at 25, Leng Kee Road (Level One). Registration closes at 9.30am. Candidates will be told immediately if they have been shortlisted for Round 2.
- 10.30am (Closed-door audition): Shortlisted candidates will perform a catwalk in groups and be interviewed by a panel of six.
- 1.30pm: The semi-finalists will be selected and announced. They will have to go for a photo shoot at Singapore Press Holdings tomorrow. Finalists will be selected within the next week.
The New Face 2017 final will be held on Sept 22.
PRIZES
- Winner: $10,000, a feature in CLEO and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon
- 1st Runner-up: $5,000
- 2nd Runner-up: $3,000
SPONSORS
- Presented by: Subaru Motor Image
- Official make-up sponsor: Cosmoprof Academy
- Official hair salon: Kelture Salon
- Venue partner: Paragon
- Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3
- Official magazine: Cleo Singapore