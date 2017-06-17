Be the next  New Face

Here is what you can expect at the New Face auditions today:

8.30am: Registration at the Subaru showroom at 25, Leng Kee Road (Level One). Registration closes at 9.30am. Candidates will be told immediately if they have been shortlisted for Round 2.

Registration at the Subaru showroom at 25, Leng Kee Road (Level One). Registration closes at 9.30am. Candidates will be told immediately if they have been shortlisted for Round 2. 10.30am (Closed-door audition): Shortlisted candidates will perform a catwalk in groups and be interviewed by a panel of six.

Shortlisted candidates will perform a catwalk in groups and be interviewed by a panel of six. 1.30pm: The semi-finalists will be selected and announced. They will have to go for a photo shoot at Singapore Press Holdings tomorrow. Finalists will be selected within the next week.

The New Face 2017 final will be held on Sept 22.

PRIZES

Winner: $10,000, a feature in CLEO and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon

$10,000, a feature in CLEO and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon 1st Runner-up: $5,000

$5,000 2nd Runner-up: $3,000

SPONSORS