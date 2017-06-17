Fashion

Be the next  New Face

Jun 17, 2017 06:00 am

Here is what you can expect at the New Face auditions today:

  • 8.30am: Registration at the Subaru showroom at 25, Leng Kee Road (Level One). Registration closes at 9.30am. Candidates will be told immediately if they have been shortlisted for Round 2.
  • 10.30am (Closed-door audition): Shortlisted candidates will perform a catwalk in groups and be interviewed by a panel of six.
  • 1.30pm: The semi-finalists will be selected and announced. They will have to go for a photo shoot at Singapore Press Holdings tomorrow. Finalists will be selected within the next week.

The New Face 2017 final will be held on Sept 22.

PRIZES

  • Winner: $10,000, a feature in CLEO and $2,000 worth of hair services from Kelture Salon
  • 1st Runner-up: $5,000
  • 2nd Runner-up: $3,000

SPONSORS

  • Presented by: Subaru Motor Image
  • Official make-up sponsor: Cosmoprof Academy
  • Official hair salon: Kelture Salon
  • Venue partner: Paragon
  • Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3
  • Official magazine: Cleo Singapore
tnpnewface17modellingSingapore