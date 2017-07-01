Beautiful, intelligent and able to break stereotypes

(Above, from left) Miss Nuraliza Osman, Miss Universe Singapore 2015 Lisa Marie White and last year's winner, Miss Cheryl Chou. (Above) Miss Nuraliza working out. (Right) She was crowned the winner in 2002.

It is that time of the year again, when we embark on the search for the next Miss Universe Singapore (MUS).

Lawyer Nuraliza Osman, who won the title in 2002 and is Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.'s national director, stressed that it is not just another modelling competition, but much more than that.

She is not just looking for "perfect cover girls" to join the pageant.

She told The New Paper: "The purpose of MUS is to empower young women and instil a sense of confidence, that they can achieve their personal best...

"In a society that is increasingly focused on perfection, we seek to find someone who is secure and motivated to influence for positive changes, who wants to break stereotypes that a woman cannot be beautiful and intelligent, and who has the fire to achieve a lot in her life."

In 2015, Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V. acquired the franchise for MUS and appointed Miss Nuraliza, 40, the national director.

Despite last year's winner Cheryl Chou not cracking the top 13 at the international finals held in Manila in January, Miss Nuraliza felt that Miss Chou performed brilliantly.

Miss Nuraliza said: "Cheryl made all of us proud. Even though she is only 21, she is mature and disciplined beyond her years.

"She has been the perfect MUS, and I am so proud of how much she has pushed herself and how far she has come."

One of the key traits an MUS hopeful must have is confidence, and it "shows when you walk".

Miss Nuraliza said: "It is not just about being well-groomed or tall. It is about stature and presence and how you carry yourself - with humility, kindness and a quiet confidence that radiates."

WORK HARD

But the journey to the crown is no walk in the park.

"For the girls who want to bloom and transform their lives, they need to prepare themselves to work hard because it can be physically and mentally difficult when you are pushed beyond your comfort zone," she added.

This is because the participants are expected to juggle photo shoots, their studies or work and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"The experience teaches girls a lot of discipline, punctuality and ambition, which is also an introduction to the real world."

MUS is a pageant that has no time for divas, Miss Nuraliza said. "I am also looking for girls who are humble. We expect someone who is going to listen to feedback and be a team player. They will have to listen to the industry leaders and be prepared to take on advice to improve," she said.

When it comes to tips to keeping in shape for the path ahead, there is nobody more qualified to dish them out than Miss Nuraliza, who advocates whole foods and mainly plant-based meals.

She said: "This is to ensure you focus on a healthy lifestyle and habits for life, and not just a bikini-ready body for the holidays or Instagram.

"I do not believe in starving yourself, because it is not healthy physically or mentally, and it is instead self-destructive.

"We want to promote confident and healthy young women who can in turn be role models girls look up to."