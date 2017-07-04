Bin there, done that at Paris fashion show

Fashion on Sunday set out to prove the saying that a stylish woman can look good even in a bin bag.

Belgian husband and wife team Filip Arickx and An Vandevorst turned black plastic bin liners and dry cleaning sheaths into skirts and elaborate embroidered ball gowns for their haute couture Paris debut during the city's 2017-2018 Fall/Winter collection show.

The pair - called A.F. Vandevorst - put up a punkish cavalier show that also featured rubbish bag veils, with some models having the air of runaway nightclubbing nuns.

CREATIVITY

Ms Vandevorst said it was an ode to the joy of dressing up with anything you can find, adding: "It's about total freedom and creativity, and a woman who lives out of her suitcase... transforming old stuff into new. She takes things she finds like a bin bag and embroiders it.

"She is so creative that the material doesn't matter. She is so chic and so sophisticated she can turn anything with her natural flair - poof! - into something great."