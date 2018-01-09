Blackout on Golden Globes red carpet for sex harassment victims

(Top, from left) Activist Tarana Burke with actresses Michelle Williams, America Ferrera, Jessica Chastain, Amy Poehler, Meryl Streep and Kerry Washington. (Bottom, from left) Actress Natalie Portman with activists Ai-jen Poo and Saru Jayaraman.

The Golden Globes red carpet is usually awash in colour. This year, it was a blackout.

Hollywood's A-listers on Sunday turned out en masse in black - a show of force to draw attention to sexual harassment in showbiz and other industries.

At the gala event at The Beverly Hilton, many men wore pins supporting the Time's Up initiative launched by hundreds of prominent women in Tinseltown to shine a light on sexual misconduct - starting with Sunday's "blacklash".

"People are aware now of a power imbalance. It has led to abuse in our industry... It is everywhere," Meryl Streep, nominated for Best Actress for the film The Post, told E!.

Streep brought activist Ai-jen Poo, head of the National Domestic Workers Alliance, as her plus one.

Denzel Washington - Best Actor nominee for Roman J. Israel, Esq. - said: "It is important to see what is going to happen a year from tonight."

David Thewlis, who starred in last year's Wonder Woman, said the initiative had launched a vital dialogue and admitted he had not been aware of the scale of the problem.

He said: "As a father, as a husband, why wouldn't you be 100 per cent in support of this?"

Michelle Williams arrived with Tarana Burke, who more than a decade ago created the "Me Too" movement that has since exploded on social media.

Emma Watson's special guest was Marai Larasi, executive director of Imkaan, a United Kingdom-based women's organisation.

Amy Poehler entered with Saru Jayaraman, president of Restaurant Opportunities Centers United.

Laura Dern was accompanied by Monica Ramirez, co-founder and president of the National Farmworker Women's Alliance, which represents more than 700,000 women working in the agricultural industry, fighting workplace sexual misconduct.

Jessica Chastain, nominated for Best Actress for Molly's Game, said in a televised interview with NBC: "We are here for the Time's Up movement... We stand in solidarity against any abuse of power."

Natalie Portman, who joined Instagram last week to promote Time's Up, wore a black velvet dress and accompanied a pregnant America Ferrera, in a black sequined dress with a tuxedo jacket, on the carpet.

While black was the palette of choice, stars spun their own twist with an array of textures and silhouettes - Tracee Ellis Ross donned a black headwrap with a black satin Marc Jacobs halterneck dress, Claire Foy opted for a black tuxedo suit and Debra Messing wore a black sequined dress with trousers.

For the most part, the pops of colour were minor - a snippet of white or silver fabric at a neckline here or sleeve there.

But Ms Meher Tatna - president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the Golden Globes - caused a stir when she appeared in a bright red ensemble.

"It is a cultural thing," the Mumbai-born Los Angeles-based journalist, who writes exclusively for The New Paper, told Entertainment Tonight.

"When you have a celebration, you do not wear black."