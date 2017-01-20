Bountiful blooms

PHOTOGRAPHY:KENNETH CHOO & JIMMY PANGSTYLING:KOVIT ANGHAIR & MAKE UP:ANGEL GWEE USING COLORS FROM GUERLAINMODEL:KETRYN C. (DIVA MODELS)FOOTWEAR:MARIMEKKO

FLORAL BEAUTY

Blum & Co painted floral cheongsam paired with earrings, pendants, stacked rings and bracelet from the Bamboo 1 Square Collection (available at www.chinoiserieblu.com)

ROCKING THE NEW YEAR

Zara bomber jacket with matching pleated skirt and hat

SWING INTO SPRING

Morrisday Jagger swing dress from www.thewyldshop.com

LAYERS OF LUCK

Tory Burch long tiered dress

DOUBLE HAPPINESS

Marimekko V-neck coat dress over matching blouse

SIMPLE PLEASURES

Shanghai Tang contemporary Chinese dress with jade buttons