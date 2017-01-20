Fashion

Bountiful blooms

Bountiful blooms
PHOTOGRAPHY:KENNETH CHOO & JIMMY PANGSTYLING:KOVIT ANGHAIR & MAKE UP:ANGEL GWEE USING COLORS FROM GUERLAINMODEL:KETRYN C. (DIVA MODELS)FOOTWEAR:MARIMEKKO

Usher in the Year of the Rooster with flowers that symbolise great fortune and prosperity

Kovit Ang
Jan 20, 2017 06:00 am

FLORAL BEAUTY

Blum & Co painted floral cheongsam paired with earrings, pendants, stacked rings and bracelet from the Bamboo 1 Square Collection (available at www.chinoiserieblu.com)

ROCKING THE NEW YEAR

Zara bomber jacket with matching pleated skirt and hat

SWING INTO SPRING

Morrisday Jagger swing dress from www.thewyldshop.com

PHOTOS: AFP, REUTERS
School of Frock

School of Frock: The one between awards shows

LAYERS OF LUCK

Tory Burch long tiered dress

DOUBLE HAPPINESS

Marimekko V-neck coat dress over matching blouse

SIMPLE PLEASURES

Shanghai Tang contemporary Chinese dress with jade buttons

fashionchinese new yearSingapore

Kovit Ang

Read articles by Kovit Ang