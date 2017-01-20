Bountiful blooms
Usher in the Year of the Rooster with flowers that symbolise great fortune and prosperity
FLORAL BEAUTY
Blum & Co painted floral cheongsam paired with earrings, pendants, stacked rings and bracelet from the Bamboo 1 Square Collection (available at www.chinoiserieblu.com)
ROCKING THE NEW YEAR
Zara bomber jacket with matching pleated skirt and hat
SWING INTO SPRING
Morrisday Jagger swing dress from www.thewyldshop.com
LAYERS OF LUCK
Tory Burch long tiered dress
DOUBLE HAPPINESS
Marimekko V-neck coat dress over matching blouse
SIMPLE PLEASURES
Shanghai Tang contemporary Chinese dress with jade buttons