Bringing out the beauty in women

The classic beauty pageant look is smoky eyes that aren't too exaggerated, with lighter lip colours.

All women are beautiful in their own way.

That is what Ms Angie Soon, chief executive officer of Cosmoprof Academy, wants this year's Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) contestants to know, and she can help them bring out their beauty.

For the second year in a row, the local make-up school will be the prestigious beauty pageant's official make-up partner.

Ms Soon told The New Paper: "The Miss Universe Organization empowers women to develop the confidence they need to achieve their personal best...

"Our make-up team will be doing their best to bring out every contestant's best features and their innate beauty."

The academy, which was founded in 1986, offers make-up artistry and beauty therapy courses.

Ranging from certificates to diplomas, the courses allow women to upgrade themselves in the beauty industry and broaden their career options.

Cosmoprof Academy will be providing make-up services for the MUS finalists.

Beauty trends now are so varied, they can range from nude and natural to exaggerated.

Ms Soon said: "It can be something (US pop star) Lady Gaga would wear, the 60s style or even the rock 'n' roll edgy look."

But for pageant contestants, it is different.

"The classic beauty pageant look would usually be smoky eyes that aren't too exaggerated, matched with lighter lip colours.

"But ultimately, it depends on the event and occasion," she said.

"For example, the evening gown segment will probably see contestants sporting bold, red lips to complement the eyes."

Here are three beauty tips from Ms Soon:

HEALTHY SKIN

Use gentle skin products so as to not aggravate the skin or risk a breakout.

Ms Soon said: "In the period leading up to the contest, I would recommend that contestants take good care of their skin as beautiful, clear skin is essential to look glowy and radiant."

EYES

False eyelashes are the perfect finishing touch.

Though they come in different styles, the natural-looking ones are usually the best.

Said Ms Soon: "For example, if you have short and sparse eyelashes, there are (false) lashes which make them fuller but at the same time, look as real as possible for daily wear."

SHAPING YOUR FACE AND ACHIEVING THAT FLUSH

Eyebrows are frames that accentuate the face, so it is important to know which shape and colour suit you to a T.

And to achieve the flushed, rosy cheeks effect, applying even just a little blusher can help you look healthier and fresher.