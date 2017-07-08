Bringing out the beauty in women
Cosmoprof continues as make-up partner for pageant
All women are beautiful in their own way.
That is what Ms Angie Soon, chief executive officer of Cosmoprof Academy, wants this year's Miss Universe Singapore (MUS) contestants to know, and she can help them bring out their beauty.
For the second year in a row, the local make-up school will be the prestigious beauty pageant's official make-up partner.
Ms Soon told The New Paper: "The Miss Universe Organization empowers women to develop the confidence they need to achieve their personal best...
"Our make-up team will be doing their best to bring out every contestant's best features and their innate beauty."
The academy, which was founded in 1986, offers make-up artistry and beauty therapy courses.
Ranging from certificates to diplomas, the courses allow women to upgrade themselves in the beauty industry and broaden their career options.
Cosmoprof Academy will be providing make-up services for the MUS finalists.
Beauty trends now are so varied, they can range from nude and natural to exaggerated.
Ms Soon said: "It can be something (US pop star) Lady Gaga would wear, the 60s style or even the rock 'n' roll edgy look."
But for pageant contestants, it is different.
"The classic beauty pageant look would usually be smoky eyes that aren't too exaggerated, matched with lighter lip colours.
"But ultimately, it depends on the event and occasion," she said.
"For example, the evening gown segment will probably see contestants sporting bold, red lips to complement the eyes."
Here are three beauty tips from Ms Soon:
HEALTHY SKIN
Use gentle skin products so as to not aggravate the skin or risk a breakout.
Ms Soon said: "In the period leading up to the contest, I would recommend that contestants take good care of their skin as beautiful, clear skin is essential to look glowy and radiant."
EYES
False eyelashes are the perfect finishing touch.
Though they come in different styles, the natural-looking ones are usually the best.
Said Ms Soon: "For example, if you have short and sparse eyelashes, there are (false) lashes which make them fuller but at the same time, look as real as possible for daily wear."
SHAPING YOUR FACE AND ACHIEVING THAT FLUSH
Eyebrows are frames that accentuate the face, so it is important to know which shape and colour suit you to a T.
And to achieve the flushed, rosy cheeks effect, applying even just a little blusher can help you look healthier and fresher.
MUS helped runner-uplearn to persevere with fitness regimen
Despite being the youngest contestant in last year's Miss Universe Singapore (MUS), Miss Tanisha Khan, 19, was crowned first runner-up.
But she did not just walk away with that title, she took home valuable memories and lessons from the pageant, too.
The business student at Temasek Polytechnic told The New Paper: "It was a fruitful experience. I grew as an individual by discovering more about myself while learning to stay humble."
The challenges she faced have also made her more confident.
The fitness portion of the MUS preparation, during which she had to constantly undergo training and workouts to achieve a toned body, proved difficult.
But from there, Miss Khan learnt how to persevere and stick to the regimen.
And though she was quite confident of her make-up skills before the MUS contest, false eyelashes were something she was unfamiliar with as she did not know how to properly apply them.
But Cosmoprof Academy helped hone her abilities.
She said: "The make-up artists gave us useful tips, so I learnt how and where to apply (false eyelashes).
"Now, I find it easier to identify which type will suit my eyes."
Miss Khan is now a part-time model with Basic Models Management and has worked with brands such as Shiseido and Sahara Shawl.
She said: "For those of you who have been thinking of joining the MUS but are not confident, don't be afraid. You'll definitely learn a lot."
- CHARMAINE SOH
Be the next Miss Universe Singapore
HOW
Register online for Miss Universe Singapore 2017 at www.missuniversesingapore.com.sg by July 10. The event is organised by The New Paper and Miss Universe Singapore Organisation B.V.
PRIZES
Winner
- $10,000 cash, $45,000 worth of prizes and a feature in Her World magazine
First runner-up
- $5,000 cash and more than $20,000 worth of prizes
Second runner-up
- $3,000 cash and more than $10,000 worth of prizes
PARTNERS
CSR partner: Singapore Turf Club
Official beauty partner: Beaute Hub
Official car: BMW
Official skincare: Skinceuticals
Official skin expert: The Urban Clinic
Venue sponsor: Resorts World Sentosa
Official make-up: Cosmoprof Academy. And thanks to Apgujeong Hair Studio, B-Fit and Orchard Scotts Dental
Official radio station: ONE FM 91.3